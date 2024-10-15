DeepBrain AI Introduces New Deepfake Detection Tool at LG NOVA InnoFest 2024

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepBrain AI, a leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) company, recently showcased its innovative deepfake detection technology at the fourth annual LG NOVA InnoFest. The two-day event, hosted by LG Electronics' North America Innovation Center, provided a stage for DeepBrain AI to demonstrate how the company’s AI system identifies deepfakes by analyzing pixel-level differences between authentic and manipulated images. This innovation marks a major step forward in tackling the escalating threat of deepfakes.



Deepfakes – AI-generated alterations to audio, video, or images – have become a serious concern in recent years due to their potential to spread misinformation, harm reputations, and undermine digital security. As the proliferation of AI-generated content grows, the ability to detect these sophisticated forgeries has become critical. DeepBrain AI’s deepfake detection is designed to counter these threats by leveraging advanced AI human technology and datasets to differentiate between real and altered media with high precision.



In addition to deepfake detection, DeepBrain AI presented a suite of other AI-powered innovations during the event. These included AI Studios, a video editing platform that transforms text into video content using advanced Text-to-Video technology; Custom Avatars, which generate personalized avatars from just 30 seconds of footage; and Conversational AI Avatars, capable of delivering accurate, responsive dialogue even when faced with untrained questions. Together, these innovations reinforce DeepBrain AI's position as a key leader in the generative AI space.

"Participating in the Innovation Festival, where diverse sectors come together to share innovative ideas, was a meaningful experience for us," said Jang Se-young, CEO of DeepBrain AI. "Moving forward, we will continue to expand our positive impact in the global market with AI technology, maximizing its benefits while mitigating its drawbacks."

InnoFest 2024, held from September 25 to 26, 2024 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California, brought together hundreds of startup representatives, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest ideas in AI, cleantech, and health care. This year’s theme, “Illuminating the Light of Innovation,” emphasized the power of co-creation and collaboration, encouraging attendees to drive change within their industries.

About DeepBrain AI

DeepBrain AI is a leading AI company specializing in hyper-realistic AI avatars and cutting-edge generative AI solutions. With its global presence and offices in Palo Alto, the company partners with industry leaders such as Lenovo, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and AWS. DeepBrain AI’s vision is "AI for Human Life," committed to maximizing the positive impact of AI on society. For more information, visit www.deepbrain.io .

