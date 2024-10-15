Toll Brothers Campus Living® Opens Kinetic, a New Luxury Student Apartment Community in Atlanta

The apartment community features 239 apartment homes designed exclusively for college students

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Campus Living®, a division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the opening of Kinetic in Atlanta. Kinetic is a new off-campus apartment community designed exclusively for college students, featuring 239 apartment homes with 752 beds. The community is located near the campus of the Georgia Institute of Technology and was financed with a $91 million construction loan from US Bank. Construction commenced in July 2022 and first occupancy began in August 2024.







“We are thrilled to open Kinetic, a dynamic community that offers students a living experience that supports their academic and social success,” said Richard Keyser, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Toll Brothers Campus Living. “Kinetic’s proximity to campus gives students flexibility, and the upscale residences and thoughtfully designed amenities elevate their college life.”

Kinetic offers a mix of one- through five-bedroom fully furnished apartment homes. Luxury features include Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and smart home technology, including in-residence Wi-Fi and app-controlled door locks. Designer finishes can be found throughout, along with hardwood-style flooring in the living and kitchen areas, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, and backlit bathroom vanity mirrors. Select residences also include en-suite private bathrooms and oversized closets.





Built for the next generation of leaders and innovators, Kinetic’s community amenities are curated to help residents strike a balance between hard work and comfortable relaxation. Students have access to multiple study lounges, with both private and collaborative spaces, as well as a high-tech content studio that lets them create for both work and play. Residents can enjoy the coffee bar, social lounges, community room with jumbo screen TV, e-sports lounge, and fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, including an Echelon Reflect fitness mirror, and sauna. High above the city lights, Kinetic residents can also relax at the sky lounge, 34th floor pool, and outdoor courtyard with grills and rooftop dining. Additional amenities include a package delivery system and interior bike storage.

“Toll Brothers’ commitment to innovative design and quality service is reflected throughout Kinetic,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the multifamily division of Toll Brothers which oversees its Campus Living division. “With its luxury amenities, upscale apartment homes, and prime location, Kinetic offers an unparalleled living experience to students at Georgia Tech.”

Kinetic is part of Toll Brothers Campus Living’s growing portfolio, which includes The Yards at Old State at The Pennsylvania State University, Lapis at Florida International University, and The 87 at the University of Notre Dame. In addition, the company previously developed Canvas at Arizona State University, which sold in 2023, and Terrapin Row at the University of Maryland, which sold in 2017. For more information about Kinetic, visit KineticAtlanta.com.





ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS CAMPUS LIVING®

Toll Brothers Campus Living is the student housing development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Campus Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional student housing communities in select markets. Toll Brothers Campus Living communities combine the energy of collegiate locations with student-centric services, amenities, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder® to fit the needs and lifestyle of today’s students to live, thrive, and connect. Toll Brothers Campus Living has developed nearly 2,000 units and more than 6,000 beds nationwide, with nearly 700 additional beds in its development pipeline. For more information visit tollbrothersapartmentliving.com/campus-living.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

