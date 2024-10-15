PANGEA REACHES SUSTAINABILITY MILESTONE: ZERO-WASTE LEATHER SHAVINGS

Initiative to be Achieved by Q4-2024 in Leon, Mexico

Detroit, MI, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a leading innovator in sustainable materials for the automotive industry, is proud to announce that its zero-waste initiative in leather shaving operations is on track to be fully realized by the end of 2024. This bold step forward aligns with Pangea’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices.

In 2023, Pangea’s Leon manufacturing site isolated nearly 2,000 metric tons of leather shavings as part of this initiative, diverting this material from landfills and turning it into a valuable resource for biostimulant manufacturing. These biostimulants are then used to create sustainable fertilizers, contributing to a circular economy.

“Nothing Replaces Real: Charting the Path to a Zero-Waste Future”

As part of the Pangea Corporate Trend Show series, Pangea launched "Chart the Path," an exclusive chapter in the company’s trend forecasting and sustainability journey. The presentation detailed how Pangea’s durable, natural materials are transforming the automotive industry while aligning with global sustainability goals. One highlight was the company's zero-waste leather shaving operations at its Leon plant, a milestone anticipated to be fully realized by 2024.

“We are extremely excited about reaching this goal and demonstrating our leadership in sustainable manufacturing,” said Jeff Miller, Global Director of Product Development. “Not only are we reducing waste, but we are also helping to close the loop on the use of leather by turning waste into fertilizer through the innovative biostimulant process.” Adds Salvador Salinas, Sr. Manager & Chemical Engineer at Pangea.

Sustainability in Action: Turning Leather Shavings into Fertilizer

As a testament to Pangea’s commitment to sustainability, the company launched its leather shaving recycling program in 2023, managing to isolate 2,000 metric tons of leather waste. These leather shavings were sent to a biostimulant manufacturing facility where they were repurposed into eco-friendly fertilizers, minimizing the environmental impact of leather production while supporting agricultural sustainability.

Together with their partner, Pangea tackles waste reduction and fosters the production of environmentally friendly fertilizers. This operation is a first of its kind in Mexico, providing a groundbreaking path to shaving waste management in one of the largest tanning cities in the world. By end of 2024, the Leon plant will serve as a model for other Pangea facilities globally, showcasing how zero-waste initiatives can be both profitable and planet-friendly.

About Pangea

Pangea is a global leather supplier to the world’s leading automotive brands, providing sustainable solutions that drive the future of interiors. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Pangea serves its customers on four continents with 3,000 team members. For more information, visit www.pangeamade.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

