NIST Awards $15 Million to ASTM International to Establish Standardization Center of Excellence

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has awarded $15 million for a center of excellence to support U.S. engagement in international standardization for critical and emerging technologies (CETs) essential to U.S. competitiveness and national security. The new Standardization Center of Excellence will be led by global standards organization ASTM International, with multiple partners from across the standards development ecosystem.

“Broad U.S. participation in the international standards process is vital to ensuring global market access for our products and services in the highly competitive and rapidly evolving technologies and that the resulting standards are based on sound science,” said NIST Associate Director for Laboratory Programs Charles Romine. “This first-of-its-kind public-private partnership will help us advance international standardization for the critical and emerging technologies that are changing our lives every day, such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and biotechnology.”

NIST supports the development of standards by identifying areas where they are needed, convening stakeholders and providing technical and scientific guidance and expertise to help stakeholder groups reach a consensus. Broad U.S. participation in the international standards process will support global market access for American products and services. The Standardization Center of Excellence will focus on four broad areas:

Pre-standardization engagement to encourage and ensure private sector-driven participation, especially by underrepresented groups such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in international standardization efforts.

Workforce capacity building to create a pipeline of professionals, especially early- to mid-career professionals, who can engage in and lead international standards development efforts.

A collaborative pilot program with NIST to accelerate the development of industry-driven standards where needed for selected CETs.

Creation of an information and data sharing hub to serve as a central resource for all stakeholders involved in standardization, with information and tools that are tailored to meet the specific needs and priorities of particular CETs.

The center’s efforts will align with the U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technology (USG NSSCET) and its Implementation Roadmap. The center will also support and complement the broader goals of the United States Standards Strategy published by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), with the goal of ensuring that the U.S. remains a global leader in standardization efforts.

ASTM International is joined by several initial partners that bring experience in marshaling global expertise for standards development, standards education and workforce development, standards optimization and more. The partners involved include several other standards developing organizations:

NIST will provide funding for the center through a cooperative agreement over a five-year period and will actively engage with the center and its stakeholders, providing technical expertise and leadership. Future funding awards will be subject to the availability of funds.