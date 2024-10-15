Annual enrollment period for Medicare Part D plans begins, runs through Dec. 7

BISMARCK, N.D. – Beginning today, Medicare recipients may begin selecting their Part D prescription plan for the 2025 plan year.

The annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Medicare recipients who would like to change their existing coverage or whose coverage is no longer offered in their county should take action during the enrollment period. Recipients who wish to stay on their existing plan may not need to re-enroll.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread notes that enrollees should review options because plans can change year-over-year.

“Take some time early on in the open enrollment process to compare and contract plans that cover the medications that you anticipate needing throughout the year,” said Godfread. “Your existing plan may no longer cover the medications you are on or may no longer be available in your county. You may also find a plan that offers more coverage at a lower cost. It never hurts to shop around.”

Enrollees can purchase Part D plans through Medicare.gov or a licensed agent. Free and unbiased assistance is available through the North Dakota State Health Insurance Assistance Program (NDSHIP). Phone appointments are available with a counselor who can provide coverage options. To schedule, visit insurance.nd.gov/medicare. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Coverage begins Jan. 1, 2025, for plans selected during this enrollment period.

