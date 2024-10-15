SCALI RASMUSSEN’S JEFFREY ERDMAN NAMED DEI&A VISIONARY

Jeffrey Erdman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that Shareholder Jeffrey Erdman and has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a 2024 “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary,” highlighted in a special supplement. “These thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, Equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be,” states the publication. “Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.”“Jeffrey Erdman is a senior litigation and trial attorney at Scali Rasmussen with nearly a quarter-century of litigation experience to both state and federal courts of California,” states the feature. “His litigation practice covers various business sectors, including insurance, manufacturing, service industries and real estate disputes.”“[Erdman] has been a national board member of SAGE - Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders and previously served on the ONE Archives Foundation board for 10 years,” the profile continues. “He has provided pro bono legal services and was awarded the State Bar President’s Pro Bono Services Award in 2008. Erdman was recognized by the Los Angeles LGBT Bar Association with the Co-President’s Award for Leadership in 2004 and by the Mountains AIDS Foundation with the Richard Taylor Leadership Award in 2001.”Erdman’s has earned multiple accolades for his excellence, including being named to Lawdragon’s “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America” list and being recognized as a Legal Visionary by Los Angeles Times in 2023.

