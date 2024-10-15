AvBuzz Takes Off: The First SMS-Based News Channel for Private Aviation Professionals

AvBuzz delivers quick updates and sharp insights to keep aviation professionals ahead of the curve. An example of AvBuzz's interactive SMS poll feature, providing business aviation professionals with real-time engagement. This poll asks users about their preferred method for fuel uplift planning, offering quick feedback and industry insights.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AvBuzz, a breakthrough SMS-based media service for private aviation professionals, officially launched today in the U.S. and Canada, providing curated updates, industry insights, and breaking news to subscribers' mobile devices in real time. This free subscription service is designed to cut through the clutter of traditional long-form news and social media algorithms and deliver concise, actionable information on industry developments tailored to busy aviation leaders. Subscribers can join AvBuzz simply by texting JOIN to +1 (928) 9-AVBUZZ (928-2899) or visiting www.avbuzzsms.com.

Aviation professionals typically spend 4-6 hours a week filtering through lengthy emails and media for relevant updates on key trends, such as advancements in sustainable aviation fuels, autonomous flight technology, and emerging business models. AvBuzz reduces time-waste by delivering essential news and insights directly to subscribers’ phones. Due to SMS’s 98% open rate, AvBuzz helps ensure professionals never miss key updates on information affecting their business operations and careers. For advertisers, this means stronger subscriber engagement among a growing community of industry leaders.

“AvBuzz is a game-changer for private aviation professionals,” said Neil Capano, AvBuzz founder and private aviation strategist. “In this industry, timely, relevant news updates can make the difference between thriving or diving. AvBuzz helps subscribers make better-informed decisions faster than their competition.”

AvBuzz is launching at a critical time for the industry. Private aviation continues to grow rapidly: as of mid-May 2024, private flying has surpassed 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 32.1%; fractional flight providers’ flight hours were up 59% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019; and Honeywell’s 2023 Global Business Aviation Outlook projects 8,500 new business jet deliveries in the next decade.

ABOUT AVBUZZ

AvBuzz is a cutting-edge SMS-based news and information service designed for private aviation professionals. Launched in 2024 by Neil Everett Capano, private aviation strategist and entrepreneur, AvBuzz is revolutionizing the way private aviation professionals consume industry-specific news. AvBuzz delivers curated content directly to subscribers’ mobile devices, including breaking news, industry insights, and exclusive interviews. With timely, relevant, and actionable information, AvBuzz eliminates the clutter of traditional media channels, allowing aviation leaders to get the updates they need without long-form news or social media algorithms.

For more information, visit www.avbuzzsms.com and follow us on LinkedIn. To join AvBuzz, text JOIN to +1 (928) 9-AVBUZZ (928-2899).

