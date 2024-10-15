Cosmetic Packaging Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 3.6% through 2031, Report by SkyQuest Technology

Rapidly increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products around the world is slated to drive the demand for cosmetic packaging over the coming years.

Westford, USA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global cosmetic packaging market will attain a value of USD 68.74 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products around the world is slated to drive the demand for cosmetic packaging over the coming years. Rising disposable income of people and advancements in packaging technologies are expected to drive the cosmetic packaging market growth.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 51.8 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 68.74 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Cosmetic Type, Material Type, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information/product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Development of sustainable and anti-counterfeit packaging Key Market Drivers Rising aesthetic awareness among people around the world

Plastic is Projected to Account for Substantial Market Share

Just like any other packaging product, cosmetic packaging is also mostly made from plastic owing to its proven efficacy in the world of packaging. Easy availability and the potential to brand plastic packaging as per cosmetic brand standards are also expected to help the dominance of this segment over the coming years. However, bans on the use of plastic in packaging could reduce the market share of this segment in the long run.

Use of Cosmetic Packaging for Makeup Products is Estimated to Surge at an Impressive Pace in the Future

Rising number of working females and increasing interest in makeup across the world are projected to help promote sales of makeup products and make this a highly opportune segment. The growing need to look perfect and increasing availability of multiple makeup products from renowned brands are also expected to help create high demand for cosmetic packaging in this segment over the coming years.

Asia Pacific Region is Estimated to Spearhead Demand for Cosmetic Packaging Trends

Asia Pacific is undergoing rapid urbanization, and the influence of the West is also increasing in this region. The factor coupled with evolving consumer preferences and changing beauty standards are estimated to promote the sales of cosmetics thereby driving market growth as well. Increasing disposable income of people in countries such as India and China will also create lucrative opportunities for cosmetic packaging providers going forward.

Cosmetic Packaging Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising disposable income of people promoting sales of cosmetics

Increasing aesthetic awareness around the world owing to rising social media influence

Rapidly expanding cosmetics and personal care industry

Restraints

Bans on the use of plastic materials for cosmetic packaging

Stringent regulatory mandates for cosmetic packaging

Prominent Players in Cosmetic Packaging Market

Amcor (Switzerland)

Gerresheimer AG

AptarGroup, Inc.

Albea S.A.

HCP Packaging

RPC Group plc

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Quadpack Industries

Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd.

Fusion Packaging



Key Questions Answered in Cosmetic Packaging Market Report

What drives the global market growth?

Who are the leading Cosmetic Packaging providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Cosmetic Packaging in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing disposable income of people promoting sales of cosmetics, rising aesthetic awareness among people, expansion of the personal care and cosmetics industry), restraints (bans on use of plastic in packaging, strict regulatory requirements for cosmetic packaging), and opportunities (development of sustainable cosmetic packaging solutions, demand for anti-counterfeit packaging) influencing the growth of Cosmetic Packaging market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Cosmetic Packaging market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

