Trace Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Walkley is named Chief Executive Officer, as Matthew Kilts steps into the role of Chairman

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trace is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Walkley as Chief Executive Officer, continuing the company’s proud five-decade legacy in mineral-based health supplements. Walkley succeeds Matthew Kilts, co-founder and longtime CEO, who will transition to the role of Chairman. This leadership change marks a significant milestone in Trace’s history, as the company looks ahead to expanding its impact and legacy of innovation in the health and wellness space.



With a proven track record in the consumer products and wellness industries, Walkley is set to drive Trace’s next phase of growth, building on its strong foundation of trust and quality. The company’s recent rebranding initiative signals a renewed commitment to engaging with a broader audience while staying true to its roots in mineral-based supplementation.

“Trace has always been about improving lives through the power of minerals,” said Walkley. “I’m honored to take on this role at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. We will continue to focus on delivering premium products that help people thrive, while also evolving to meet the needs of today’s consumers.”

Marquez Bela of Rosewood Private Investments shared, “Matthew’s leadership has built Trace into a brand synonymous with scientific excellence and uncompromising quality. At Rosewood, we are proud to support this legacy and are excited to see it continue under Chuck’s leadership. We believe the company's commitment to delivering the highest-quality supplements will remain at the core of its success as it grows.”

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Kilts remarked, “When we started building Trace, our goal was simple: to provide the essential minerals that people were missing in their diets. That mission remains as important today as it was then. I’m confident that Chuck’s leadership will bring fresh energy to our ongoing efforts, ensuring that Trace continues to grow while upholding the principles we were founded on.”

To learn more about the products from Trace, its company story, and more, please visit www.traceminerals.com

About Trace:

For more than 50 years, Trace, America’s leading science-based mineral nutrition brand, has been dedicated to the mission of remineralizing the world. Lauded globally for its #1 patented product ConcenTrace Mineral Drops, which contain the full spectrum of trace minerals needed to promote the natural balance of mind and body, Salt Lake City-based Trace is committed to researching data, sustainably harvesting minerals, promoting awareness and formulating best-in-class products.

