American Rebel Light Beer Connecticut Launch Party at Toad’s Place Presented by Dichello Distributors

Nashville, TN, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), America’s Patriotic Brand and the creator of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, today announced American Rebel Beer’s Connecticut launch party at the legendary Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut. This exciting event features a live performance by Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, and is presented by Dichello Distributors (dichello.com), Connecticut’s largest private Anheuser-Busch distributor.



Toad’s Place (www.toadsplace.com), renowned for hosting famous acts and unforgettable performances, is the perfect venue to introduce American Rebel Light Beer to the Connecticut market. The launch party promises a night of celebration, patriotism, and great beer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dichello Distributors to bring America’s patriotic beer, American Rebel Light Beer, to Connecticut,” said Andy Ross. “Toad’s Place is an iconic venue, and we are excited about an evening of rocking patriotic music and beer!”

Dichello Distributors, Inc. President John Hall added, “There is no better time than now to bring the people of Connecticut the very successful and rapidly growing American Rebel Light – America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer!”

Join us on October 15 for an evening of music, camaraderie, and the official debut of American Rebel Light Beer. Let’s raise a glass to freedom, good times, and the American spirit!

Event Details:

Date: October 15, 2024

7:30 pm ET Location: Toad’s Place, 300 York St, New Haven, CT 06511



For tickets to this live event, please visit Toad’s Place at Ticket Link

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer by its wholly-owned subsidiary American Rebel Beverages, LLC. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

About Dichello Distributors

Dichello Distributors is Connecticut’s largest private Anheuser-Busch distributor, known for its exceptional service and extensive portfolio of top-quality beverages. Dichello is proud to support the launch of American Rebel Beer and bring this exciting new product to the Connecticut market. For more information about Dichello Distributors visit www.dichello.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” “American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “forecasts” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual size of Dichello Distributors, actual sales to be derived from Dichello Distributors, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the Dichello Distributors agreement, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer in additional markets, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

