NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES WILL DEMONSTRATE THE FUTURE OF AUTOMATED PIPE WELDING AT FABTECH 2024

Witness an Industry-First at FABTECH: X-Ray Quality Welds with Zero Operator Intervention with Novarc’s NovEye™ Autonomy (Gen 2)

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc., a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and computer vision AI for automated welding applications, will demonstrate the company’s smart vision and image processing system NovEye Autonomy Gen 2 at FABTECH Orlando , October 15-17, 2024, at Novarc’s Booth #W4062. This industry-first technology fully automates the pipe welding process by integrating state-of-the-art AI algorithms with advanced robotic controls while maximizing productivity and delivering the highest quality welds.

“NovEye Autonomy Gen 2 is the result of years of data collected combined with machine learning which makes it a truly adaptive welding solution with real-time vision processing and advanced intelligence to fully automate the pipe welding process,” says Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc. “We are excited to showcase this product at FABTECH in Orlando.”

NovEye Autonomy Gen 2 is the only AI machine learning real-time vision processing system that constantly improves welds based on data collection and model enhancement. NovEye Autonomy gets smarter as it continuously improves through a terabyte-scale library of welding videos, ensuring unmatched precision and reliability.

NovEye Autonomy Gen 2’s technology is based on machine learning and data collected through Novarc’s fleet of Spool Welding Robots ( SWR™ ) at customer sites in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. The technology has undergone extensive internal and external testing to ensure all of the features are performing and the weld quality meets ASME standards.

In addition to NovEye Autonomy Gen2, Novarc will also be demonstrating its flagship product, the Spool Welding Robot ( SWR™ ), as well as NovAI ™ and SWR+HyperFill® :

Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot ( SWR™ ) allows fabricators and mechanical contractors to win more projects and improve margins on those projects, through three to five times improvement in carbon steel pipe welding productivity, and up to twelve times on stainless steel pipes, with less than one per cent repair rates and an average ROI of six to 18 months.

( ) allows fabricators and mechanical contractors to win more projects and improve margins on those projects, through three to five times improvement in carbon steel pipe welding productivity, and up to twelve times on stainless steel pipes, with less than one per cent repair rates and an average ROI of six to 18 months. Scheduled demos of the SWR on Carbon Steel Pipe, Stainless Steel Pipe and using SWR+HyperFill® , the company’s highly efficient dual torch system that increases heavy fabrication productivity to 350-500 Factored Diameter Inches (FDI) per shift by increasing weld deposition rates, will be available.

, the company’s highly efficient dual torch system that increases heavy fabrication productivity to 350-500 Factored Diameter Inches (FDI) per shift by increasing weld deposition rates, will be available. An exciting addition is Novarc’s newest innovation, NovAI ™ , which will also be demonstrated. NovAI uses AI and robotic vision to perform adaptive welding. NovAI watches the weld pool and adapts to changing conditions in real time through seam tracking, weave adaptation and adjusting weld parameters to achieve the optimal weld.

Novarc will also have samples available from pipes welded with SWR-TIPTIG , which enables welders to obtain a 2.6 X increase in weld deposition rate, allowing fabricators to increase productivity, weld quality and consistency.

Automation is key to the welding industry, which is facing pressure to provide the infrastructure needed to build a better world. Novarc’s solutions help solve the welder shortage, and the company’s new smart vision and image processing technology is unlocking the plateau in robotic welding productivity due to lack of perception. Novarc’s SWR reduces human exposure to all welding hazards, positioning the operator several meters away from the welding arc and noxious welding fumes. With NovEye Autonomy Gen 2, operators can program the weld, walk away, and observe the weld away from the arc, reducing the risk of exposure to dangerous fumes and radiant heat. As well, muscle fatigue is reduced as the welding process is fully automated: ultimately, a win-win for welders, fabricators and contract manufacturers, enabling X-ray quality welds with zero operator intervention.

-30 -

About Novarc Technologies Inc.:

Novarc Technologies is a full-stack robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of cobots and AI-based machine vision solutions for autonomous welding. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding applications. As a proven pioneer in the field, Novarc’s team is dedicated to solving challenging welding automation problems that improve customers’ bottom line.

For more information, visit www.novarctech.com.

To schedule an interview or book a demonstration at Novarc’s Booth #W4062 at FABTECH Orlando, contact:

Debra Hadden; Director of Public Relations; Novarc Technologies Inc.

debra@novarctech.com | 604-240-3196

Attachment

Debra Hadden Novarc Technologies Inc. 604-240-3196 debra@novarctech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.