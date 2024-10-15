ISS Hires Two Senior Leaders, Positioning the Company for Growth in North America in 2025 and Beyond

Tim Dismond appointed to Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Marjorie McCarthy to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

WHIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS, a leading global workplace experience, corporate dining, and facility management company, has appointed two senior leaders to the leadership team of its North America business including Tim Dismond to Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Marjorie McCarthy to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Both leaders bring extensive experience in building customer-centric businesses in the commercial real estate space and offer proven track records of significant client retention and growth. These appointments are expected to position Denmark-based ISS for success in one of its most important global markets.



Dismond and McCarthy join ISS on the heels of Steve Quick assuming the North America CEO role in July. Quick brings a broad range of chief executive and senior leadership roles in the industry, including most recently serving as the global CEO of Unispace Group. He also previously led three of the industry’s top IFM and Occupier Services platforms, including leadership of Global Occupier Services at Cushman & Wakefield and similar roles at CBRE and Johnson Controls.

Now led by Quick, ISS North America has built a new, growth-focused Leadership Team for its full-service platform of workplace, food, cleaning and technical services. “We are in an exciting and pivotal moment in today’s hybrid landscape. Our clients understand that their employees have choice – so a crafted, curated employee experience is essential,” said Quick. “Our ISS roots and reputation are in creating hospitality-driven journeys that connect people and bring workplaces to life. Tim and Marjorie are both purpose-driven leaders that embody our view that it is the people who make places special. They will contribute significantly to powering our partnerships that take a holistic approach to enhancing quality and experience for our clients’ employees and customers alike.”

Tim Dismond: Customer-centric operations

Based in Dallas, Dismond brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and a strong track record achieving transformational change by building and inspiring global multidisciplinary teams to drive growth and exceptional outcomes. Most recently, he served as Chief Responsibility Officer at CBRE, leading award-winning Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) initiatives. Prior to that, Dismond was President of Global Workplace Solutions at CBRE, where he oversaw a $2B global business and 5,000+ professionals delivering facility management, project management, brokerage and consulting services. Under his leadership, the team achieved top performance goals for client satisfaction, growth, safety, and employee engagement.

Dismond is a graduate of the University of Michigan and holds a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University School of Law. He serves on multiple advisory boards, including Geospatial Analytics and Nobel Solutions and brings significant experience as a past corporate board director, both at Industrious and the Dallas Regional Chamber.

“I’m excited to build on the existing culture of community and connection at ISS,” said Dismond. “Our operational excellence hinges on our people. When employees feel valued and connected to the organization, we can deliver exceptional outcomes that not only meet client needs, but also facilitate long-term partnerships. By continuing to develop a culture of belonging and cohesive teams built on strong relationships, our growth potential in North America is limitless.”

Marjorie McCarthy: Experience-driven brand and reputation

Based in New York, McCarthy brings more than 20 years of global marketing and communications experience to the role of North America CMO. Most recently, McCarthy was Chief Marketing Officer of Unispace Group, a global workplace strategy, design, and construction leader, where she shaped the company’s post-COVID brand and marketing vision for workplace experience, while driving global expansion and diversification into new segments.





By building transformational programs that drive growth, McCarthy has helped a range of companies and clients tell their stories and drive business impact across corporate real estate, professional and financial services, media and technology. Designated a GlobeSt. Woman of Influence in Commercial Real Estate in 2023, she has earned multiple industry accolades and regularly contributes to key platforms such as the CMO Suite Podcast, PR Week, and CoreNet Global Summits. McCarthy is known for promoting social impact, inclusion, and best-in-class marketing practices.

“ISS has a rich, century-old reputation for connecting people and places to make the world work better,” said McCarthy. “Our ISS and Guckenheimer Placemakers here in North America are partnering with our clients to create curated, quality driven experiences for some of the most iconic companies and places of our time. I’m so energized to help us tell that story and establish our brand as one that is synonymous with client success.”

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimizes the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees worldwide, who we call “Placemakers.” In 2023, Group revenue was USD 11.5 billion (DKK 78.7 billion). For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Morgan Sweeney, Akrete Communications

847.984.0982

morgan@akrete.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b413f72-a188-4f25-9c63-96a51f0ab1cf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7c6ee7e-2d41-4d5c-a98b-308ee8c83015

Tim Dismond Tim Dismond, Chief Operating Officer, ISS North America Marjorie McCarthy Marjorie McCarthy, Chief Marketing Officer, ISS North America

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.