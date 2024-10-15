Vanguard® Oil Guard™ System Now Available On John Deere™ Zero-Turn Mower Series

Z900 mowers feature 500-hour oil change technology from Briggs & Stratton

MILWAUKEE, WI, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oil Guard System from Vanguard — a Briggs & Stratton brand — will be leveraged on new models of the Z900 Series zero-turn mowers from John Deere. With the collaboration, users of the John Deere Z965M, Z965R and Z985R zero-turn mowers will benefit from the Oil Guard System’s industry-leading 500-hour oil-change technology.



Designed to extend equipment life and reduce maintenance costs, the Vanguard Oil Guard System significantly reduces downtime for landscape professionals and offers up to 60 percent savings on maintenance costs*. The system’s easy-fill cap and integrated oil filter make oil changes easier, cleaner and faster. Oil Guard boasts a robust 192-oz system capacity to help keep both the oil and engine cooler.



The mower models will also benefit from Vanguard electronic fuel injection (EFI) and electronic throttle control (ETC) technologies. The Vanguard EFI system provides exceptional fuel efficiency and quick load acceptance while the Vanguard ETC system offers smooth and consistent power with any load size or terrain type. Vanguard EFI/ETC and Oil Guard technologies will come standard on the John Deere Z965M, Z965R and Z985R mower models.



Equip Expo attendees can get an in-depth overview of the system by visiting the Oil Guard interactive display in the indoor Briggs & Stratton booth (#5016).



"We're proud to see Vanguard and our Oil Guard technology used by such a prominent name in zero-turn mowers," said Randy Ballard, global vice president of sales at Briggs & Stratton. "When we introduced Oil Guard, our goals were to complement the innovative technology from our OEM customers and to make landscaping work easier and more efficient for end-users. The Vanguard Oil Guard System achieves these goals by extending oil life and keeping landscapers working longer. This aligns perfectly with John Deere's commitment to quality, efficiency, and customer-focused features."



To learn more about Vanguard and see the company’s latest engine innovations, visit the Briggs & Stratton indoor booth (#5016) and outdoor booth (#6480D) at Equip Expo October 15-18.



*Cost savings based on standard oil maintenance with 100-hour interval versus Oil Guard System 500-hour service interval.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

