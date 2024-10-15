GolfLync Re-Engages IBN to Lead Corporate Communications Initiatives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GolfLync, an innovative platform aimed at revolutionizing the golf experience, has re-engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing firm for private and public entities, to support its corporate communications strategies as the company continues its expansion.



In recent months, GolfLync has reached several key milestones, including securing $3.5 million in initial funding during Q2 of this year. With minimal marketing, the company has already surpassed 150,000 app downloads across the App Store and Google Play , representing growth of more than 3,000% in less than a year. GolfLync estimates its immediate short-term market potential to exceed 10 million users.

The company’s flagship app, often referred to as the “Tinder for Golf,” connects golfers by matching them with compatible players based on skill level and preferences, similar to how dating apps connect singles. The app’s virtual golf groups feature allows golfers of all levels to find like-minded players, creating a sense of community akin to that of a private golf club – without the usual barriers to entry. CEO Noah DiPasquale recently discussed the app’s success and vision on the premier episode of GO FUND YOURSELF .

With the launch of its new Gold Level Membership , GolfLync is committed to broadening the accessibility of the sport by offering exclusive features and access to premium facilities, enhancing the golfing experience both on and off the course.

As part of its renewed partnership, IBN will leverage its extensive investor-focused distribution network to boost awareness and visibility for GolfLync.

IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers, positioning the company to provide GolfLync the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about GolfLync, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://IBN.fm/GOLF

As GolfLync transitions from a niche golf networking app to a comprehensive sports social platform, the opportunities for growth and innovation are significant. The company is currently raising capital via a Regulation CF offering. To learn more or invest, click here .

About GolfLync

GolfLync is the “Tinder for Golf,” matching golf games and players the way a dating app matches those looking for romance. The app helps golfers grow their golf networks and find other players with similar interests and on-course preferences.

If you like golf, you’ll love GolfLync!

The app is currently available for download on both the App Store and Google Play .

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GolfLync.com

