Edible Garden to Showcase New Innovative Product Lines at the 2024 Global Produce & Floral Show at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, October 18th - 19th

Company to introduce sustainably focused Squeezables paste herb line with cleaner and better-for-you ingredients as it seeks to define the fresh condiments category

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it will showcase its full range of USDA Organic herbs, hydro-basil, & produce at the Global Produce & Floral Show, Booth C1037, in Atlanta, Georgia, from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19, 2024. In addition, the Company will feature their Pulp line of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products and introduce Squeezables, the Company’s new line of squeezable herbs.

The Global Produce & Floral Show, organized by the International Fresh Produce Association, attracts over 20,000 participants, including more than 3,000 buyers and over 1,000 exhibitors. This premier event brings together professionals from every segment of the fresh produce and floral supply chains, representing all 50 U.S. states and more than 50 countries. Attendees gather to network, foster relationships, exchange knowledge, and conduct business on a global scale.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, remarked, “As a founding member of The Global Produce & Floral Show, we are proud to participate in this premier industry event. It provides a unique platform to not only highlight our diverse product offerings but also to reaffirm our commitment to delivering high-quality, flavor-rich, and sustainably grown organic produce. We take great pride in offering fresh, locally sourced products that adhere to the highest standards of excellence.”

"At this year’s event, we are excited to present our full range of USDA Organic herbs, hydro-basil, & produce, alongside our Pulp line of sustainable gourmet sauces and chili-based products. We are also introducing Squeezables—our innovative new line of squeezable herbs that represents a major step forward in convenience and sustainability. Squeezables offer the fresh, natural flavors our customers expect from Edible Garden while reducing waste, perfectly aligning with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.”

“Our goal has always been to provide cleaner, healthier options without sacrificing flavor, quality, or care for the planet. As 'The Flavor Maker,' we are committed to delivering the freshest, most flavorful herbs to our retail partners. With Squeezables, we are taking a bold step toward our vision of a more sustainable future—offering fresher herb products in a way that benefits both people and the planet.”

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

