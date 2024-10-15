Xtreme One Entertainment Lets Retail Investors Get into the Fight Game with a $10 million Common Stock Offering to Accelerate its XFC 3-Year Growth Plan

MMA Fans Can “Invest in the X” and Become Shareholders in the Fastest Growing Sport in the World

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI) (the “Company” or “Xtreme One”), parent company of XFC Global Inc., the premier emerging MMA league, today announced the launch of a $10 million common stock capital raise via a Regulation A+ offering, allowing MMA fans to become owners in this dynamic, fast-growing enterprise.



The public offering is part of the Company’s strategic growth plan to become the preeminent development league for the next generation of MMA superstars across the globe and follows a series of milestones in 2024 under new leadership. This spans adding key sports, entertainment and media executives to its Board and management team including newest Director Jenny Taft, a Fox Sports broadcaster and entertainment personality; hiring a new accounting firm to complete the Company’s audit and to meet all the compliance requirements for uplisting to the OTC-BB market; and producing three major live and Pay Per View fights with XFC 50, XFC Grand Prix and XFC 51. Interested investors can find more information on the offering and SEC filing on the Company’s website at XtremeOne.com. Until the registration statement becomes effective, the Company is soliciting indications of interest in the offering at Xtremeone.com/Invest-In-The-X.

“As we have consistently noted, the Company is executing our aggressive 3-year strategic growth plan to be a scalable and global MMA league that puts fighters first and maintains its focus on the fans. Not only will this capital raise ensure the Company’s future growth, but it allows our incredible fans to become owners of the Company,” commented Jeff Lambert, Chairman of the Xtreme One Board. “We believe this capital raise will allow us to further our momentum as a premier MMA league and enhance our profile with both retail and institutional investors. Investors who participate in this offering will also be able to take advantage of our one-of-a-kind shareholder rewards program as yet another way for Xtreme One and the XFC to connect with MMA fans and turn MMA fans into investors.”

“Following our third event of 2024, ‘XFC 51: Evolution’ in Milwaukee in September, we’ve proven our ability to execute high-level productions with top-tier fighters poised to make their mark on the world of MMA. This offering allows our fans the opportunity to be part of our emerging story to be the ‘The Next Generation of MMA,’ and for us to continue to produce high-quality events every time in the United States and across the globe,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One. “As we continue to grow and execute on our strategic priorities, we want our fans to partner and grow with us, and this offering is a great way to do that.”

The mission of Xtreme One Entertainment is to produce extreme live events where athletes and fans are put first. The offering allows everyday fans and investors to buy equity in the Company, with the capital raised to be used directly to produce future live events. Those who participate in the offering will also be able to access exclusive Company rewards for shareholders through the TiiCKER shareholder reward partnership.

To submit your indication of interest in this offering, please visit Xtremeone.com/Invest-In-The-X.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC Pink: XONI) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, which produced over 50 televised professional MMA fights in the U.S. and Latin America since 2006, and was relaunched in 2024 by XFC under the direction of the Company’s world-class Board and management team. XFC fights are streamed live on Triller TV, the American Forces Network and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFCFight.com. For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at TiiCKER.com/XONI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company’s business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company’s sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company’s business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Media Contact for XONI

Jen Wenk, Xtreme One Entertainment

jwenk@xtremeone.com

Investor Relations for XONI

Zachary Mizener

zmizener@lambert.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.