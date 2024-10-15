Rising Stars Program Gains Education Partner in North Carolina

School Launch Concludes the 2024 Fall Semester Kick-Off

Cleveland, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremco Construction Products Group (Tremco CPG), a global construction products manufacturer, is proud to announce the addition of Hopewell High School (Hopewell) as an education partner in the Charlotte metropolitan area for its nationally renowned Rising Stars Program. The program officially launched at Hopewell on October 10, making it the final location to launch for the 2024 fall semester.

The Rising Stars Program is designed to empower the next generation of underrepresented youth aged 16-24 by providing opportunities for sustainable careers in construction. Led by industry veterans, the curriculum includes seminars and hands-on training in carpentry, project management, solar panel installation, roofing, construction management and architecture.

Offered in five cities across the United States, including Brooklyn, N.Y.; Newark, N.J.; Boston, Mass.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, N.C., the Rising Stars Program continues to add new partners in existing cities while also growing its national footprint by launching in new locations. Prior to commencing the formalized partnership with Hopewell, the program had been offered in Charlotte at the Grier Heights Community Center.

“Bringing the Rising Stars Program to Hopewell School District reflects our commitment to helping young people find opportunities while supporting the future of the construction industry,” said David Hutchinson, director of the Rising Stars Program for Tremco CPG. “This program allows students to learn from professionals in the field and also provides local employers with a skilled workforce.”

Through the program, students have the unique opportunity to network with and learn from industry partners such as architects, contractors, building scientists and manufacturers. These valuable connections can even lead to job opportunities for the students.

“At Hopewell, we strive to support our students and offer opportunities that will help them get closer to their career goals,” said Hopewell High School Career Development Coordinator Laurie Baxter. “Partnering with the Rising Stars Program is a great opportunity for our students as well as the surrounding community workforce. We’re proud to offer this program and empower the next generation of the construction industry.”

About Tremco CPG

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Construction Products Group is the master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco CPG Inc. companies, which includes the Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance, Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing, and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems; Nudura; Willseal; Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. (WTI) and Weatherproofing Technologies Canada (WTC). Learn more at www.tremcocpg.com.

About Rising Stars Program

Proudly supported by Tremco CPG, the Rising Stars Program aims to cultivate a strong, well-rounded workforce in the construction industry by supporting youth entering the workforce, as well as minority- and women-owned businesses, through education and training. Offered in five cities across the United States, the program is ultimately driving success for those emerging in the construction industry. Learn more at www.tremcocpg.com/our-values/rising-stars.

