White River Bancshares Co. Earns a Record $2.74 million, or $1.12 Per Diluted Share, in 3Q24; Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income increased substantially to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $639,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $1.85 million, or $0.81 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2024, net income increased to $5.10 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.76 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023. All financial results are unaudited. All per share data has been adjusted to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

“Our third quarter produced record financial results, with net income and earnings per share increasing significantly compared to the year ago quarter,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our bankers achieved these quarterly earnings through strong net interest income generation and net interest margin expansion, augmented with the $12.46 million private placement of common shares that we completed in the prior quarter. The additional capital is already helping support our strategic growth plans and contributing to our bottom line. We plan to build on this earnings momentum over the next several years, as we have the right leadership team, infrastructure and technology in place to continue to optimize our operations.”

“We continue to focus on building out our deposit franchise to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “Total deposits increased 2.2% during the quarter and 12.1% year-over-year. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 21.2% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 37.6% of total deposits as of September 30, 2024. We see significant opportunities for growing non-interest bearing deposits in the coming quarters as we continue to attract new customers to the Bank.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased substantially to $2.74 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $639,000, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest income increased 30.1% to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 43 basis points to 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.91%, compared to 0.24% in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.33%, compared to 3.25% in the third quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Net loans increased 8.9% to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $897.2 million at September 30, 2023.
  • There were zero nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased $111.8 million, or 12.1%, to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $923.9 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, and CDs under $250,000) represent 74.10% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.48%, Tier 1 ratio of 12.25%, and Leverage ratio of 10.11% for the Bank at September 30, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $39.15 at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.81 a year ago.
  • On August 30, 2024, the Company paid an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share to shareholders of record on July 31, 2024. The annual dividend was adjusted from $1.00 per share to $0.50 cents per share to reflect the two-for-one stock split issued September 4, 2024.

Income Statement

In the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated a ROAA of 0.91% and a ROAE of 11.33%, compared to 0.63% and 8.26%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and 0.24% and 3.25%, respectively, in the third quarter a year ago.

“Our NIM expanded seven basis points during the third quarter of 2024, as higher asset yields more than offset the modest increase in funding costs,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to expand for the remainder of 2024 if interest rates remain at current levels or continue to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.32% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.25% in the second quarter of 2024, and expanded 43 basis points compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, the NIM expanded 18 basis points to 3.18%, compared to 3.00% in the first nine months of 2023.

Net interest income increased 30.1% to $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased 34.0% to $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, net interest income increased 19.8% to $26.5 million, compared to $22.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Noninterest income increased 22.0% to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 11.0% to $996,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $897,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The Company acquired a wealth management division in July 2023, which continues to generate noninterest income and fuel operating results. Secondary market fee income increased to $244,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $71,000 in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest income increased 28.2% to $5.5 million, compared to $4.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Noninterest expense was $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, as expenses are starting to normalize following the market expansion over the past few years. The Company anticipates further expense stabilization over the next several quarters. In the first nine months of the year, noninterest expense increased 4.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $23.6 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 11.8% to $1.216 billion at September 30, 2024, from $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased modestly compared to $1.211 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $127.6 million at September 30, 2024, from $97.5 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 8.9% to $977.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $897.2 million a year ago, and decreased slightly compared to $982.3 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 12.1% to $1.036 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $923.9 million a year ago and increased 2.2% compared to $1.014 billion at June 30, 2024. Demand and non-interest-bearing deposits decreased 6.0% compared to a year ago while savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased 16.1% compared to a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $26.7 million at September 30, 2024, from $37.9 million at September 30, 2023, and $54.3 million at June 30, 2024. Largely due to the capital raise, total stockholders’ equity increased to $97.2 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $75.3 million at September 30, 2023, and $92.0 million at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share was $39.15 at September 30, 2024, compared to $36.81 at September 30, 2023, and $37.01 at June 30, 2024.

Credit Quality

Due to pristine credit quality, net loan recoveries, and muted loan growth, the Company recorded a $250,000 release from the allowance for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024. This compared to a $432,000 provision in the second quarter of 2024, and a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023.

There were zero nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. This compared to nonperforming loans of $32,000 at June 30, 2024, and $125,000 at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans represented 0.00% of total loans at September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, and 0.01% of total loans a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses was $12.2 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. “We continue to closely monitor our portfolio mix, growth, and local and national conditions to maintain the appropriate allowance for credit losses,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Net loan recoveries were $19,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $111,000 in the second quarter of 2024, and net loan recoveries of $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 13.48%, a Tier 1 ratio of 12.25%, and a Leverage ratio of 10.11% for the Bank at September 30, 2024.

Recent Developments

James Baird, Senior Vice President & Controller, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer until such time a search for a permanent replacement has been completed. Edward P. Riendeau resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 18, 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company opened its second Banco Sí, location in downtown Springdale, and celebrated a public launch and grand opening during the third quarter of 2024. The Company also moved the Jonesboro location to its permanent home in Downtown Jonesboro in September, with a grand opening celebration planned for October 24, 2024.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of ten locations; three in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $412,000 in August 2024, with an average of 83 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $464,000, with an average of 96 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 7.18% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 12.63% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 9.34% from 2024 through 2029, and median household income is projected to increase by 3.75%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 5.23% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 9.82%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 3.61% from 2024 through 2029 and median household income is projected to increase by 8.83%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.99% from 2024 through 2029, and the median household income is projected to increase by 9.57%.

Sources:
http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
             
    September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
             
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 41,716,400     $ 49,495,763     $ 32,312,380  
Investment securities     127,611,833       115,526,915       97,523,688  
Loans held for sale     1,840,634       997,907       562,500  
Loans     989,199,456       994,754,063       908,174,628  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,203,483 )     (12,434,130 )     (10,928,878 )
Net loans     976,995,973       982,319,933       897,245,750  
Premises and equipment, net     35,808,779       30,442,837       29,425,104  
Foreclosed assets held for sale     807,497       777,606       -  
Accrued interest receivable     5,273,311       5,433,391       3,928,509  
Bank owned life insurance     9,697,136       9,614,851       9,374,336  
Deferred income taxes     3,678,102       4,788,942       5,628,076  
Other investments     8,442,859       8,094,125       7,151,204  
Intangible assets, net     1,856,277       1,909,313       2,068,423  
Other assets     2,025,863       1,733,790       2,170,842  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,087,390,812  
             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Deposits:            
Demand and non-interest-bearing   $ 219,590,080     $ 233,230,007     $ 233,500,987  
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts     389,760,755       348,391,562       335,602,053  
Time deposits     426,391,052       432,248,979       354,828,320  
Total deposits     1,035,741,887       1,013,870,548       923,931,360  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     26,741,342       54,314,495       37,932,481  
Notes payable     26,107,279       26,090,002       26,303,355  
Operating lease liability     20,980,470       15,930,503       16,521,696  
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments     1,433,000       1,433,000       1,558,000  
Accrued interest payable     2,676,428       2,714,687       2,062,419  
Other liabilities     4,855,916       4,745,292       3,803,220  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,118,536,322       1,119,098,527       1,012,112,531  
             
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock (1)     24,698       24,698       20,168  
Surplus (1)     102,557,371       102,457,705       90,325,731  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     255,449       (2,484,500 )     (4,412,565 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (1,138,736 )     (1,132,905 )     (929,517 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,480,440 )     (6,828,152 )     (9,725,536 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     97,218,342       92,036,846       75,278,281  
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,087,390,812  
             
  (1)  Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.
             


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
             
    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
      2024       2024       2023  
             
INTEREST INCOME            
Loans, including fees   $ 16,329,569     $ 15,763,452     $ 12,381,749  
Investment securities     1,079,376       1,083,415       706,441  
Federal funds sold and other     365,012       162,250       175,691  
Total interest income     17,773,957       17,009,117       13,263,881  
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
Deposits     7,580,319       7,106,512       5,202,219  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     354,480       448,263       399,306  
Notes payable     396,900       398,017       398,017  
Federal funds purchased and other     12,152       21,787       14,302  
Total interest expense     8,343,851       7,974,579       6,013,844  
NET INTEREST INCOME     9,430,106       9,034,538       7,250,037  
Provision for credit losses     (250,000 )     432,000       325,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   9,680,106       8,602,538       6,925,037  
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
Service charges and fees on deposits     164,982       154,816       151,016  
Wealth management fee income     995,784       1,065,553       896,768  
Secondary market fee income     244,063       113,926       70,960  
Bank owned-life insurance income     82,285       80,478       81,682  
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets     70       326       -  
Other     497,002       527,064       425,791  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     1,984,186       1,942,163       1,626,217  
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
Salaries and benefits     4,950,030       4,784,556       4,507,559  
Occupancy and equipment     1,005,927       936,818       968,060  
Data processing     718,976       704,080       833,755  
Marketing and business development     445,286       473,618       444,957  
Professional services     687,679       617,890       604,962  
Amortization of other intangible assets     53,036       53,037       53,036  
Other     400,942       494,203       414,613  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     8,261,876       8,064,202       7,826,942  
             
Income before income taxes     3,402,416       2,480,499       724,312  
Income tax provision     662,467       631,462       84,885  
NET INCOME   $ 2,739,949     $ 1,849,037     $ 639,427  
             
EARNINGS PER SHARE            
Basic (1)   $ 1.12     $ 0.81     $ 0.32  
Diluted (1)   $ 1.12     $ 0.81     $ 0.32  
             
    (1)  Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.


 
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
      Nine Months Ended
      September 30,
        2024       2023  
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans, including fees     $ 47,087,943     $ 34,357,109  
Investment securities       3,091,831       2,115,340  
Federal funds sold and other       623,416       884,037  
Total Interest Income       50,803,190       37,356,486  
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits       21,671,624       12,433,746  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances       1,323,062       1,556,488  
Notes payable       1,192,934       1,188,741  
Federal funds purchased and other       112,199       47,727  
Total interest expense       24,299,819       15,226,702  
NET INTEREST INCOME       26,503,371       22,129,784  
Provision for credit losses       830,000       700,000  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES       25,673,371       21,429,784  
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and fees on deposits       470,147       448,493  
Wealth management fee income       2,906,843       2,052,718  
Secondary market fee income       415,053       278,694  
Bank owned life insurance income       242,644       240,012  
Gain (loss) on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets       1,446       -  
Other       1,473,321       1,279,291  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME       5,509,454       4,299,208  
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits       14,734,119       14,260,082  
Occupancy and equipment       2,870,869       2,810,621  
Data processing       2,213,625       2,237,196  
Marketing and business development       1,382,601       1,442,126  
Professional services       1,975,436       1,590,152  
Amortization of intangible asset       159,109       53,036  
Other       1,298,981       1,197,719  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE       24,634,740       23,590,932  
           
Income before income taxes       6,548,085       2,138,060  
Income tax provision       1,449,871       380,591  
NET INCOME     $ 5,098,214     $ 1,757,469  
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic (1)     $ 2.28     $ 0.88  
Diluted (1)     $ 2.28     $ 0.88  
           
       (1)  Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected
      in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.
           


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
                 
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
    Three Months Ended   Year ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   December 31,
      2024       2024       2023       2023  
                 
FOR THE PERIOD                
Net income   $ 2,739,949     $ 1,849,037     $ 639,427     $ 2,545,119  
Net income before taxes     3,402,416       2,480,499       724,312       3,145,566  
Dividends declared per share (1)     -       0.50       -       0.50  
                 
                 
PERIOD END BALANCE                
Total assets   $ 1,215,754,664     $ 1,211,135,373     $ 1,087,390,812     $ 1,133,055,741  
Total investments     127,611,833       115,526,915       97,523,688       114,550,592  
Total loans, net     976,995,973       982,319,933       897,245,750       941,224,131  
Allowance for credit losses     (12,203,483 )     (12,434,131 )     (10,928,875 )     (11,443,904 )
Total deposits     1,035,741,887       1,013,870,548       923,931,360       959,193,285  
Stockholders' equity     97,218,342       92,036,846       75,278,281       79,548,823  
                 
                 
RATIO ANALYSIS                
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.91 %     0.63 %     0.24 %     0.24 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     11.33 %     8.26 %     3.25 %     3.24 %
Net loans/Deposits     94.33 %     96.89 %     97.11 %     98.13 %
Total Stockholders' Equity/Total assets     8.00 %     7.60 %     6.92 %     7.02 %
Net loan losses/Total loans     -0.00 %     0.01 %     -0.00 %     0.01 %
Uninsured & unpledged deposits     29.71 %     31.21 %     32.92 %     31.47 %
                 
                 
PER SHARE DATA                
Shares outstanding (1)     2,435,597       2,435,700       1,989,192       1,999,630  
Weighted average shares outstanding (1)     2,435,637       2,291,316       1,991,348       1,991,302  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)   2,435,637       2,291,316       1,991,446       1,991,406  
Basic earnings (1)   $ 1.12     $ 0.81     $ 0.32     $ 1.28  
Diluted earnings (1)     1.12       0.81       0.32       1.28  
Book value (1)     39.92       37.79       37.84       40.11  
Tangible book value (1)     39.15       37.01       36.81       39.09  
                 
                 
ASSET QUALITY                
Net (recoveries) charge-offs   $ (19,353 )   $ 110,968     $ (5,087 )   $ 111,721  
Classified assets     1,048,301       1,090,758       910,428       1,623,558  
Nonperforming loans     -       32,054       124,672       1,153,852  
Nonperforming assets     807,497       809,660       124,672       1,355,702  
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.12 %
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.10 %
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.07 %     0.07 %     0.01 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans     1.23 %     1.25 %     1.20 %     1.20 %
                 
                 
                 
    (1)  Prior periods adjusted to give effect to stock split effected  
    in the form of a dividend on September 4, 2024.  
         


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                                     
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
      2024       2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                                     
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Federal funds sold and other   $ 27,017,413     $ 365,012       5.37 %   $ 11,798,448     $ 162,250       5.53 %   $ 13,590,719     $ 175,691       5.13 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)     121,374,599       1,023,136       3.35 %     114,427,481       941,900       3.31 %     97,533,797       655,527       2.67 %
Loans receivable     974,934,024       16,329,569       6.66 %     973,396,880       15,763,452       6.51 %     879,512,966       12,381,749       5.59 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,123,326,036     $ 17,717,717       6.27 %     1,099,622,809     $ 16,867,602       6.17 %     990,637,482     $ 13,212,967       5.29 %
Noninterest-earning assets     75,357,245               74,503,352               69,694,536          
Total assets   $ 1,198,683,281             $ 1,174,126,161             $ 1,060,332,018          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 800,328,274     $ 7,580,319       3.77 %   $ 770,303,642     $ 7,106,512       3.71 %   $ 666,059,040     $ 5,202,219       3.10 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     32,559,233       366,632       4.48 %     40,440,625       470,050       4.67 %     38,935,770       413,608       4.21 %
Notes payable     26,101,145       396,900       6.05 %     26,340,304       398,017       6.08 %     26,297,283       398,017       6.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     858,988,652     $ 8,343,851       3.86 %     837,084,571     $ 7,974,579       3.83 %     731,292,093     $ 6,013,844       3.26 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     243,528,526               246,986,630               250,898,403          
Total liabilities     1,102,517,178               1,084,071,201               982,190,496          
Stockholders' equity     96,166,103               90,054,960               78,141,522          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,198,683,281             $ 1,174,126,161             $ 1,060,332,018          
Net interest-earning assets   $ 264,337,384             $ 262,538,238             $ 259,345,389          
Net interest spread       $ 9,373,866       2.41 %       $ 8,893,023       2.34 %       $ 7,199,123       2.03 %
Net interest margin             3.32 %             3.25 %             2.89 %
                                     
    (1)  Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)  
                                     


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                         
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023  
    Average       Average   Average       Average
    Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate   Balance   Interest   Yield/Rate
                         
Interest-earning assets:                        
Federal funds sold and other   $ 15,761,077     $ 623,416       5.28 %   $ 24,149,380     $ 884,037       4.89 %
Investment securities available-for-sale (1)     116,764,427       2,865,922       3.28 %     97,174,554       1,904,152       2.62 %
Loans receivable     969,732,106       47,087,943       6.49 %     855,273,124       34,357,109       5.37 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,102,257,610     $ 50,577,281       6.13 %     976,597,058     $ 37,145,298       5.09 %
Noninterest-earning assets     73,533,851               66,728,595          
Total assets   $ 1,175,791,461             $ 1,043,325,653          
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 777,925,899     $ 21,671,624       3.72 %   $ 636,537,671     $ 12,433,746       2.61 %
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased     41,217,976       1,435,261       4.65 %     48,391,715       1,604,215       4.43 %
Notes payable     26,257,231       1,192,934       6.07 %     25,726,819       1,188,741       6.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     845,401,106     $ 24,299,819       3.84 %     710,656,205     $ 15,226,702       2.86 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     241,236,752               253,860,618          
Total liabilities     1,086,637,858               964,516,823          
Stockholders' equity     89,153,603               78,808,830          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,175,791,461             $ 1,043,325,653          
Net interest-earning assets   $ 256,856,504             $ 265,940,853          
Net interest spread       $ 26,277,462       2.29 %       $ 21,918,596       2.22 %
Net interest margin             3.18 %             3.00 %
                         
    (1)  Excludes investments in bank stock (Federal Reserve Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank, and First National Bankers Bankshares.)
                         


Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
  479-684-3754

