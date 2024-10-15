Perceptyx Launches ‘Center for Workforce Transformation’ to Equip Enterprises with Data for a Better Employee Experience

Researchers, consultants, and behavioral scientists to provide advice, insights into employee sentiment and global workforce trends

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the global leader in employee listening and actioning, today unveiled The Center for Workforce Transformation (CWT) , a research-based entity dedicated to studying, sharing, and amplifying practices that improve the employee experience.



Perceptyx created the CWT to deliver original research and evidence-based perspectives grounded in its 20-plus years of experience working with large global enterprises such as Dell, AB InBev, Citi, Ahold Delhaize, and Sysco. Previous CWT research topics have shed light on important EX trends such as workplace loneliness, conflict at work, and effective manager behavior. New research coming later this year from the CWT will examine what defines a meaningful career for the four generations in today’s workforce and its influence on factors including intent to stay and life satisfaction.

CWT-led initiatives include:

Panel Research and Thought Leadership: Since 2020, Perceptyx has interviewed nearly 100,000 workers across the U.S. and Europe in every major industry and at every level of seniority, on a broad range of workplace and personal topics. Perceptyx runs its U.S. panel daily to provide timely data on how significant cultural issues, events, and trends are impacting our workplaces.

Guidebooks for Listening and Action: Aligned with the 16 business and talent priorities most commonly cited by organizations – including engagement, retention, manager effectiveness, and more – these guidebooks present practical advice and data to help enterprises design, execute, and measure the impact of their listening strategy against key business outcomes.

Benchmarks and related research: Perceptyx's global benchmark contains employee experience data from more than 20 million workers, spanning 500-plus organizations across all major industries. The CWT conducts and publishes regular research using this robust dataset to provide guidance to customers and the market. Organizations can use these data to compare themselves with their peers and target specific areas for focused action.

Industry-focused consortia: The CWT brings together industry practitioners in dynamic forums to address their unique employee experience challenges and celebrate successful employee experience practices. The first of these, the Healthcare EX Consortium, focuses on enhancing the healthcare worker experience in a mission-driving industry characterized by an ever-changing work environment.

Events: Perceptyx will host webinars and events to present new data and showcase how people leaders can achieve EX transformation.



“Over the last two decades, Perceptyx has enabled enterprises across industries to implement and demonstrate real change,” said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx. “Through data, we’ve helped them understand the internal and external forces shaping their employees’ experiences. The Center for Workforce Transformation is a natural extension of that work. It provides timely insights that companies can use to drive organization-wide change to transform their workplaces.”

Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation, will spearhead the new organization, quantifying how changing workplace experiences and behaviors influence business outcomes. Kira Foley, Ph.D., Senior Behavioral Scientist, and Laura Sinkler, M.S., Senior Data Analyst, will support the CWT with applied research, data analysis, data visualization, and compelling storytelling about the leading practices that help to create and sustain workforce transformations.

"The Center for Workforce Transformation is dedicated to creating better workplaces through data-driven insights," said Emily Killham, Senior Director and Head of the Center for Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. "We provide leaders with the research and data they need to take action at the right time to transform their EX to build a thriving workforce. Arming leaders with the best information, trends, and advice enables them to make the right decisions for their people. Those decisions unlock the employees' potential."

About the Center for Workforce Transformation

The Center for Workforce Transformation, operated by Perceptyx, has a mission to educate and inspire executive leaders, managers, and employees through timely, relevant, and actionable insights about the modern work experience. Via original research, media, industry-focused Consortia, peer groups, and exclusive events, the Center is helping to amplify the practices of the world’s leading organizations — driving leader and workforce transformation at speed, at scale, and in sustainable ways.

About Perceptyx

Perceptyx is the Employee Experience (EX) transformation company, providing enterprise-grade employee listening, analytics, and behavioral science that activates people and delivers business impact. More than 600 global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 100, use Perceptyx’s multi-channel employee listening, AI-powered recommendations, and personalized coaching to close the loop between insights and action. With an unrivaled technology platform and an in-house team of EX Experts, Perceptyx makes it easy for managers, HR executives, and business leaders to align their key business and talent priorities and drive positive organizational change.

