AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, Raises Funds for Families in Need

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvantGuard (AG), a Becklar Monitoring Company, in partnership with the AG Cares Foundation, just concluded their 11th annual ‘Run for a Reason’ 5K fundraiser in Ogden, UT, along with subsequent 5K events in Rexburg, ID, and Cedar City, UT. These 5K events have become popular in their respective communities to help raise funds and rally around families who are experiencing heavy burdens from significant medical challenges and expenses.

There were nearly 200 individual participants this year and 14 sponsoring organizations, raising nearly $32,000. Donations came from Becklar employees, family and community members, and corporate sponsors. Plus, there were hundreds of volunteer hours from AvantGuard/Becklar employees in planning and executing these fundraiser events.



Each event sponsored a specific family in the area. The Ogden 5K was held September 7th, 2024, for little Serena and her family. Serena was born with a rare genetic condition called Apert Syndrome, a disorder that mainly affects her bones and how they grow/fuse. Serena’s mom says she is one of the happiest babies on the planet, loves people and traveling and is such a blessing in their lives.



Next was the Cedar City 5K, held on September 14th, 2024, to benefit Jayzen and his family. He and his family were in a tragic auto accident on the freeway, leaving Jayzen with skull and facial fractures, bleeding on the brain, and additional broken bones. Other family members were injured, and sadly, his father lost his life in the accident. Since that day, Jayzen has shown incredible courage and determination in his recovery.



The concluding 5K event was held in Rexburg on September 21st, 2024, to rally around Angel and his family. Angel was born with Spina Bifida. He has been struggling with a transitional Lipoma that is intertwined in his spinal cord with a Lipomyelomingocele and neurogenic bladder. Angel has been an inspiration to his friends and family, overcoming many of the things doctors said he wouldn't be able to do.



“It is our hope that the money raised, and the love and support given, will make a big difference in the lives of each of these families,” stated Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring, parent company of AvantGuard. Bailey continued, "We strongly believe that giving back to the community by helping others in times of need is essential for our business and our team. It is also a critical part of our core corporate values based on the mantra, ‘We Care FIRST.’ As an organization, and as a family of employees within the organization, we genuinely care about the safety and well-being of people – the people we serve, the people in our communities, and our great people within the organization who exemplify caring. It’s a great culture to be part of.”

AvantGuard (AG) and the AG Cares Foundation are always looking for ways to give back to the communities their monitoring centers are based to build deeper, more meaningful connections with the community and to accomplish their crucial mission to save lives, protect property, and inspire peace of mind for people throughout North America.

Everyone at AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, expresses their heartfelt gratitude to all who participated in and/or donated to this year’s 5K fundraisers. A special thanks is extended to our corporate sponsors listed in alphabetical order:

BDO Global

Choate

Cornerstone

Fidelity

Gallagher

Hub International

Jimmy John’s

Mountain Alarm

Nice (Ogden and Cedar City)

Ogden Custom Solution

PwC

Rubin Brown

Utah Paper Box

Vitori Health

Also, thank you to all the Becklar employees and family members who donated their time to make this happen. 100% of the proceeds from the events are donated to the three sponsored families.

About AvantGuard, a Becklar Company



AvantGuard (AG), a Becklar Company, is a premier provider of wholesale critical event monitoring and live video remote guarding. As part of Becklar Monitoring, AG utilizes the most advanced monitoring technology in our state-of-the-art, fully redundant monitoring centers across North America. Our AI-powered customer engagement platform, combined with our skilled, caring operators, ensures the fastest emergency response times in the industry for the best possible outcomes.

