Coated Paper Global Market 2024 To Reach $54.04 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.0%

Coated Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Coated Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coated paper market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $42.45 billion in 2023 to $44.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to printing industry growth, packaging requirements, consumer preferences for quality, advertising and marketing needs, environmental concerns and regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Coated Paper Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The coated paper global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $54.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, rise in publishing sector, consumer demand for aesthetics, brand differentiation and marketing strategies, global expansion and industrial growth. Major trends in the forecast period include demand for high-quality print, biodegradability and recyclability, focus on food safety, premium branding, customization and personalization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Coated Paper Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8588&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Coated Paper Market

The increase in e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the coated paper market going forward. An e-commerce platform is a software application that facilitates the commercial buying and selling of products and services over the internet. The growing popularity of smartphones, simple and cost-effective access to technology and the flexibility of purchasing from anywhere have boosted online retail sales, thus increasing the demand for coated paper used in product packaging. These papers have coated or laminated composite material made from paper or paperboard with a plastic layer or treatment on a surface, reducing the probability of goods being damaged.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coated-paper-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Coated Paper Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Sappi Limited, Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, NewPage Corporation, Arjowiggins SAS, Burgo Group S.p.A., Paradise Packaging Private Limited, JK Paper Limited, Minerals Technologies Incorporated, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Limited, Emami Paper Mill Limited, Dunn Paper Company, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, WestRock Company, Mondi plc, Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Fasson Corporation, Ritrama S.p.A., CCL Industries Inc., Flexcon Company Incorporated, Lintec Corporation, Nissha Printing Co. Ltd., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Coated Paper Market Size?

Innovative and environmentally friendly packaging is a significant trend in the coated paper market. Major companies in the coated paper sector are focused on developing 100% plastic-free biodegradable barrier coated paper board to meet consumer demand and strengthen their market position.

How Is The Global Coated Paper Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Coated Fine, Standard Coated Fine, Coated Groundwood

2) By Coating Material: Kaolin Clay, Precipitated Calcium Carbonate, Grounded Calcium Carbonate

3) By Finish: Matte, Gloss, Semi-Gloss

4) By Application: Printing, Packaging and Labeling

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Coated Paper Market

North America was the largest region in the coated paper market in 2023. The regions covered in the coated paper global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Coated Paper Market Definition

Coated paper refers to paper coated with gloss, semi-gloss, or matte finish to improve the paper surface properties. The coated paper adds an agent to its surface combined with chemical additives, such as resins and dispersants on paper, to improve brightness, smoothness, or other printing properties. These papers are made with an additional layer, which makes the paper less porous.

Coated Paper Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global coated paper market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Coated Paper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coated paper market size, coated paper market drivers and trends, coated paper market major players, coated paper competitors' revenues, coated paper market positioning, and coated paper market growth across geographies. The coated paper global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paper Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-products-global-market-report

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/converted-paper-products-global-market-report

Unfinished Paper Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unfinished-paper-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.