PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Tulfo: No to privatization of country's air traffic management system Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo strongly opposed the proposal to privatize, in any capacity, the operations of the Philippines' communications, navigation, and surveillance/air traffic management system (CNS/ATM) through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Tulfo has confirmed from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) that ComClark Network and Technology Corp. (ComClark) owned by Tech tychoon Dennis Uy submitted an "unsolicited proposal" to take over the operations of Philippines' air traffic management system. "The privatization of CNS/ATM functions poses serious national security risks and exposes us to foreign interference since private companies may be entered into through equity participation by nationalized investors, including big government back corporations in China," he said. In explaining his objection, Tulfo cited an alleged statement by Ret. Lt. Gen. William Hotchkiss, former Philippine Air Force Chief & former CAAP Director, that such proposal would transfer CAAP's power to monitor and control all flights inside our Flight Information Region (FIR) to a private entity who could have private vested interest. Hotchkiss purportedly noted that every country has an FIR where they control the information navigation and alert system, and he stressed that this is "bigger than our maritime zone and territorial land areas combined." This only means that privatization of CNS/ATM is tantamount to giving private companies control of the security over our country's land and seas," Tulfo highlighted. In opposing said privatization, Tulfo also recognized that large personalities such as former Congressman Arnolfo Teves, dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, and other POGO VIPs have used the means of flights to exit the country. "Privatization may just lead to a system that can be much easier to exploit as a way to avoid the country's justice system," he stressed. The Senator from Isabela and Davao vowed that he will exhaust all means to stop any attempt to privatize Philippines' air traffic system. He is also set to file a Senate resolution to investigate the proposed privatization and find ways to improve our traffic system without removing government control. Tulfo, tutol sa panukalang pribatisasyon ng PH air traffic system Tinutulan ni Senate Committee on Public Services Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo ang planong isapribado ang operasyon ng air traffic system ng ating bansa dahil sa banta sa national security. Nakumpirma kasi ni Sen. Idol sa Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) na ang ComClark Network and Technology Corp. na pag-aari ng tech tycoon na si Dennis Uy ay nagsumite ng "unsolicited proposal" para magtake-over sa operasyon ng ating Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management System (CNS/ATM) sa pamamagitan ng Public -Private Partnership. "The privatization of CNS/ATM functions poses serious national security risks and exposes us to foreign interference since private companies may be entered into through equity participation by nationalized investors, including big government back corporations in China," saad niya. Ang CNS/ATM ay kasalukuyang nasa pamamahala ng CAAP. At ayon sa umano'y kumakalat na pahayag ni Ret. Lt. Gen. William Hotchkiss, dating Philippine Air Force Chief at CAAP Director, kapag naisa-pribado ito ay malilipat ang full operations ng air traffic system natin, kabilang na ang Flight Information Region (FIR), sa pribadong mga indibidwal na maaaring may pansariling interes lamang. Sinabi umano ni Hotchkiss na ang bawat bansa ay may FIR kung saan kinokontrol nila ang information navigation at alert system na mas malaki pa kaysa sa pinagsama-samang maritime zone at territorial land areas sa bansa. Nangangahulugan lamang ito na ang pagsasapribado ng CNS/ATM ay katumbas ng pagbibigay ng kontrol sa mga pribadong kumpanya pagdating sa seguridad ng ating bansa. Sa pagtutol sa nasabing pribatisasyon, binanggit din ni Tulfo ang malalaking personalidad tulad nina dating Congressman Arnolfo Teves, dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, at iba pang POGO VIPs na tumakas sa bansa para takbuhan ang batas sa Pilipinas. "Privatization may just lead to a system that can be much easier to exploit as a way to avoid the country's justice system," saad ni Tulfo. Nangako si Tulfo na hindi niya hahayaang basta na lamang mapunta sa private entity ang operations ng CNS/ATM kaya nakatakda rin siyang maghain ng Senate Resolution para paimbestigahan ito.

