S6E3 – How Could We? Build stronger democracies through citizen participation

In this special episode, recorded during Climate Week NYC, we sit down with Anthony Zacharzewski, President of Democratic Society, an organisation dedicated to supporting governments and institutions in involving citizens in decision-making processes.

Together, we explore the concept of horizontal democracy and its role in strengthening civic trust and political participation, especially in a world where democratic institutions are under pressure. Zacharzewski shares his journey from working in the UK government to leading Democratic Society, and discusses the NetZeroCities program, which aims to bring 112 European cities to climate neutrality by 2030.

We also discuss the challenges around inclusivity, ensuring participation from all community members—including non-citizens and marginalised groups—and the necessity of creating structures that allow for meaningful engagement.

Listen on:

This episode was presented and produced by Anne-Sophie Garrigou.

Climate-KIC is opening its Community membership to individuals. If you’re interested to learn more, visit ⁠Climate HIVE⁠.