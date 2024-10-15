CA Indosuez Expands Investment Options by Connecting to ARTEX Global Markets

Press release





Paris, Vaduz - 15 October 2024 – CA Indosuez is now offering its private banking and high-net-worth clients the opportunity to trade on the ARTEX Global Markets trading venue and benefit from Indosuez’s comprehensive investment services.

ARTEX GM is a multilateral trading facility (MTF) where shares in world-famous, iconic works of art are traded. These shares in artworks are tradable and transferable securities, similar to other listed assets. ARTEX GM operates under MiFID II regulations and is overseen by the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Liechtenstein.

"Investors increasingly see Art as an asset class aside of the financial ones, and some of our clients are incorporating art into their diversification strategies. By partnering with ARTEX GM, we are pleased to offer a unique opportunity to invest in shares of iconic artworks in a regulated, liquid and secure environment, adding another dimension to our client's portfolios," said Pierre PREBET, Head of Marketing & Business Development France at Indosuez Wealth Management.

This new collaboration aligns with Indosuez Wealth Management’s commitment to offering innovative solutions that help clients diversify their investments and manage wealth in dynamic, evolving markets.

"We are delighted to be associated with Indosuez Wealth Management, which is another major step forward in our objective of democratising investment in art. Art as a new asset class has aroused enthusiasm, and it is now possible to invest securely and transparently in one of the major works in the history of art. Future listings will continue and we will keep announcing them in the coming months”, commented Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi, co-founder and CEO of ARTEX GM.



About ARTEX Global Markets

ARTEX Global Markets AG (“ARTEX GM” OR “ARTEX Global Markets”) operates a secure and liquid art-focused multilateral trading facility, regulated, and supervised by the Financial Markets Authority of Liechtenstein within the European MiFID II legislative framework. Providing easy access to a traditionally exclusive fine art market, ARTEX GM aims to democratise investing in artworks from the world’s greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. ARTEX GM-listed masterpieces will be on public display, in museums and exhibitions around the world. ARTEX GM will strive to empower investors by offering the latest news, market insights and educational content to allow wider participation in art investing. ARTEX GM was co-founded in 2020 by art enthusiasts and financial markets experts H.S.H. Prince Wenceslas of Liechtenstein and Yassir Benjelloun-Touimi.

ARTEX GM is a company incorporated in the Principality of Liechtenstein under company number FL-0002.682.571-2 with registered offices at Wuhrstrasse 6, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein.

ARTEX GM is regulated by the Financial Markets Authority under reference number 307407.

For more information about ARTEX, please visit www.artexgm.com.

Press contacts

ARTEX GM France and Global

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75

Bertrand Chambenois | Bertrand.chambenois@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

