Cosmetic Pigments Market Key Trends and Future Outlook, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the research report by Allied Market Research, the global cosmetic pigments market size generated $2.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6155 Increasing demand for essential cosmetics products such as foundations and compacts is expected to drive the growth of the global cosmetic pigments market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, stringent rules limiting the use of certain cosmetic pigments may hamper the cosmetic pigments market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainably produced compounds in cosmetic and personal care items is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cosmetic pigments market during the forecast period.The inorganic pigments sub-segment of the global cosmetic pigments market accounted for the highest share of 63.9% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly because inorganic pigments are usually employed in cosmetics when color stability and safety are important. They are well-known for their durability, resistance to fading, and wide range of color options.The surface treated pigments sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 42.3% in 2022 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The significant growth of the surface treated pigments sub-segment is mainly because surface treatment helps to avoid pigment deterioration caused by light, moisture, heat, and chemical interactions.Procure Complete Report (295 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/45T77jr The facial makeup sub-segment accounted for the highest share of 38.8% in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to increased demand for core cosmetic products, including foundations, face powders, and blushers.The cosmetic pigments market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest share of 41.4% in 2022 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly because of the region's significant use of skin-whitening procedures, which fuels the demand for cosmetic pigments.Leading Players in the Cosmetic Pigments Market:MerckSun ChemicalSENSIENT COSMETIC TECHNOLOGIESBASF SEDIC CorporationNEELIKONLanxessSudarshan ChemicalClariantKoel ColorsWant to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cosmetic-pigments-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

