Western Cape Agriculture commemorates World Food Day in Uniondale

On Friday, October 11 2024, the Uniondale community gathered at their local sports field to mark the United Nation’s (UN) World Food Day (WFD).

Founded by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization on 16 October 1945, WFD has become one of the most celebrated events in the UN calendar. This year’s theme is “Right to food for a better life and a better future.”

The day, hosted in partnership with the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDOA), the Garden Route District Municipality, the George Municipality, and Casidra, reminded people of the need to ensure food security and access to nutritious food.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Mayor of the George Municipality, Jackie von Brandis, said that data indicated that 30% of residents within the George municipal area experienced hunger. “While there are 117 Nutritional Centres in George and six in Uniondale, they are still insufficient. To bridge the gap and support those in need, we have begun a pilot project with the WCDOA to convert all illegal dumping sites in George into vegetable gardens.”

The Executive Mayor of the Garden Route, Andrew Stroebel, highlighted that food security is also about dignity, economic development, and empowerment. “The Garden Route District Municipality is committed to creating a model of resilience where all residents have access to healthy food.”

“ One of the most promising initiatives is establishing a honeybush tea processing plant. This initiative will stimulate job creation, giving smallholder farmers greater access to the honeybush value chain. The Mayor added that “agriculture could be the cornerstone of sustainable development in the Garden Route District.”

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, said, “Our farmers produce enough food to feed the South African population, but hunger is still an issue for many. We must all support efforts to end hunger and promote food security. WFD is an opportunity to come together as a community and work towards a world where no one goes to bed hungry.”

In the lead-up to WFD 2024, the WCDOA and its partners have successfully initiated several food security initiatives in Uniondale and Harlem, a testament to our collective efforts and a source of encouragement for the future.

Western Cape Head of Agriculture, Dr Mogale Sebopetsa, commented, “The WCDOA has implemented 100 household agricultural food production initiatives in Haarlem (34) and Uniondale (64). In addition, we have established two subsistence projects at Mina Moo Kleurterskool and Chris Nissan Creche, both in Uniondale and two school food garden projects at Haarlem Senior Secondary School and Avontuur Primary School. A further 78 household agricultural food security initiatives will be established over the coming days.”

Beneficiaries of household gardens received production inputs, garden tools, water tanks, and training in vegetable production. Haarlem Secondary School Project and Avontuur Primary School Food Gardens were supported with fencing, garden tools, irrigation systems, production inputs and vermicompost/earth compost to enable sustainable vegetable production.

Chris Nissan Crèche and Mina Moo Crèche were assisted with production inputs, planter boxes, garden tools, watering cans, water harvesting system and seedlings.

Two of the highlights of the WCDOA’s annual WFD event, the Food Mountain and the school poster competition, again drew considerable attention.

With sponsors' support and the staff members' generosity, food collected for Food Mountain was donated to five local NGOs: Haarlem Speelskool (Haarlem), Uniep (Uniondale), Feladelfia United Revival Mission (Uniondale), Avontuur Speelskool (Avontuur) and Addict Lives Matter (Uniondale)

Speaking on behalf of local NGOs, Anthony Blaauw of UNIEP said that the need in Uniondale was great. “The NGO sector in Uniondale remains committed to partnering with government departments to address their communities' needs.”

Local schools, Dirk Bischoff Primary and Avontuur Primary School, enthusiastically responded to the annual poster competition, which emphasised and created awareness of the challenges of food insecurity in our communities.

Minister Meyer said, “WFD is a great opportunity to get our children thinking about nutritious food and how it can be sustainably produced and responsibly consumed and distributed. However, the best way to tackle food insecurity is through a job. We are determined to realise a future where the Western Cape's economy thrives, achieving an annual growth rate of 5%. This growth would result in hundreds of thousands of new jobs, lifting people out of poverty, fostering prosperity and giving them dignity,” concluded Minister Meyer.

