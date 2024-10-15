Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Report, Size, Share Report 2024-2032

Artificial Intelligence Market

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

The market for artificial intelligence is changing not simply technology but also how we think, work, and interact, opening up countless opportunities for advancement and creativity. ” — Exactitude Consultancy

CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Alphabet Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Baidu, Inc. (China), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Facebook, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), Siemens (US), Huawei (China), Alibaba Cloud (China). and others.

Request a Free Sample Copy of This Research https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/#request-a-sample

The global artificial Intelligence (AI) market is expected to grow at 35% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 627.3 billion by 2032 from 38 USD billion in 2023.

The market for artificial intelligence is driven by notable developments in computing power and data accessibility, which make it possible to create increasingly complex AI models and algorithms. To encourage innovation, governments around the world—especially in Asia Pacific—are making significant investments in AI research and development. AI solutions are also needed to improve efficiency, decision-making, and consumer experiences in a number of industries that are rapidly undergoing digital transformation, including healthcare, banking, manufacturing, and retail. The competitive edge that AI provides in automating procedures and customizing services also forces companies to incorporate AI, which speeds up market uptake.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Segmental Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Offering, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

Application Program Interface (API)

Machine Learning Framework

Services

Deployment And Integration

Support And Maintenance

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Other Technology

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Business Function, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Marketing And Sales

Security

Finance

Law

Human Resource

Other Business Function ()

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Vertical 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

BFSI

Retail And Ecommerce

Telecommunication And It

Healthcare And Life Sciences

Automotive

Government And Defense

Manufacturing

Energy And Utilities

Other Verticals (Education, Media And Entertainment And Travel And Hospitality)

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The use of AI technology in a variety of sectors, such as healthcare, banking, and retail, is becoming more and more popular in the artificial intelligence market. As businesses look to increase productivity, boost customer satisfaction, and streamline procedures, this trend is anticipated to continue. Regulations and guidelines are being developed as a result of the growing desire for transparent and ethical AI solutions. This trajectory demonstrates the growing significance of implementing AI responsibly as well as the possible ramifications for industry stakeholders who must negotiate this changing environment.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Companies Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

………..

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.

Click Here to Get a Sample Copy of the Latest Research on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in 2024 Before Purchase: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2064/artificial-intelligence-ai-market/#request-a-sample

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Industry 4.0 Market

The Global Industry 4.0 Market is expected to grow at more than 26% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 305 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 68 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1789/industry-4-0-market/

Enterprise Architecture Tools Market

The global Enterprise Architecture Tools Market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 1427 million by 2028 from USD 960 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2224/enterprise-architecture-tools-market/

Private Wireless Networks Market

The global Private Wireless Networks Market is expected to grow at 18% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 80 billion by 2029 from USD 18 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2585/private-wireless-networks-market/

Smart Grid Market

The global smart grid market is expected to grow at 19.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 145.65 billion by 2028 from USD 30.43 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1855/smart-grid-market/

Network as a service market

The global network as a service market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 24.6%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2159/network-as-a-service-market/

Insurance Analytics Market

The global insurance analytics market is projected to reach USD 25.04 Billion by 2028 from USD 8.30 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2198/insurance-analytics-market/

Smart Factory Market

The global smart factory market is expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 160.1 billion by 2028 from USD 65.2 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2058/smart-factory-market/

Smart Electricity Meters Market

The global smart electricity meters market is expected to grow at more than 6.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 13.49 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 9.94 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1818/smart-electricity-meters-market/

Microcontrollers Market

The Global Microcontrollers Market is expected to grow at more than 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 33.2 billion by 2028 from USD 17.3 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1976/microcontrollers-market/

Network Transformation Market

The Network Transformation Market size is expected to grow from USD 18.4 Billion in 2019 to around USD 140 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40% during 2019–2028.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1172/network-transformation-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.