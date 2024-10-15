Web Scraper Report 2024: Proxyway Compares The Top Automated Data Collection APIs

Proxyway's research benchmarks 11 top web scraping & proxy APIs, revealing their unblocking capabilities against major anti-bot systems.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses and researchers rely on web scraping tools to gather vast amounts of up-to-date data from across the internet. A new study by Proxyway sheds light on the most popular web scraping & proxy APIs, comparing their performance, features, and pricing strategies.

There is a growing need for high-performance scrapers capable of extracting large volumes of data and bypassing anti-bot technologies. To address it, Proxyway, the leading researcher of proxy servers and web data collection tools, prepared a detailed report about major web scraping & proxy APIs.

Featuring 11 providers like Bright Data, Oxylabs, and Zyte, the report benchmarks their tools with popular websites protected by bot protection systems, highlighting which ones truly stand out in terms of reliability, efficiency, as well as cost-to-value ratio.

- How Was the Research Made? -

Proxyway chose 10 target websites based on their popularity, as well as their bot protection technology. The scraping tools had to perform against some of the most challenging anti-bot systems like DataDome, Akamai, and Cloudflare. All participants were introduced to the methodology in advance.

To successfully compare all 11 participants, the report mainly focused on the unblocking capabilities of the APIs. It analyzed the success rate and response time with each target and in general. Other metrics, such as the feature sets and pricing strategies, were taken into consideration as well.

- Impact of the Web Scraping Research -

This report delivers significant value to businesses, data analysts, and developers who rely on web scraping for collecting market intelligence, conducting competitive analysis, or content aggregation. By offering a multi-faceted comparison of popular providers, it helps companies to choose the most effective tools for web data extraction and analysis.

The web scraper research also finds that more demanding, larger-scale scraping can be troublesome with some providers. Most APIs were capable of unblocking websites like Amazon and Google, which are major scraping targets. G2, however, caused serious issues – the average success rate of unblocking it was only around 60%.

Apart from the performance findings, the study also reveals that providers often use different techniques for unblocking the same targets – some aim for success, even if it takes longer, while others prioritize speed.

Regarding pricing, the majority of participants cater to enterprise clients, which naturally results in higher cost per successful request. Providers that target entry-level customers tend to use credit-based models, with a low base rate and tenfold or even hundredfold multiples for challenging scenarios. Notably, all 11 participants offer a trial period for their products.

The full web scraper research is available on Proxyway’s website. Access it by visiting: https://proxyway.com/research/comparing-popular-web-scraping-proxy-apis

