Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The clinical alarm management market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.39 billion in 2023 to $2.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to patient safety concerns, regulatory compliance, increasing complexity of healthcare devices, alarm fatigue mitigation, patient-centered care initiatives, risk of adverse events.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The clinical alarm management global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to remote patient management expansion, population health management trends, patient engagement solutions, data analytics for alarm optimization, global health emergency preparedness. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of artificial intelligence (ai), advanced analytics and predictive algorithms, interoperability and integration with ehrs, wireless and mobile solutions, cybersecurity measures, vendor partnerships and collaborations, continuous monitoring technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7876&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Clinical Alarm Management Market

The growing cases of alarm fatigue are expected to propel the growth of market going forward. The term "alarm fatigue" refers to the sensory overload that occurs when clinicians receive an excessive number of alarms, leading to missed alarms and delayed responses. Several patient deaths have been attributed to alarm fatigue. Hospitals are increasingly recognizing alarm fatigue as a critical safety issue, and alarm management has become a priority improvement area. Clinical alarm management solutions help manage alarms and reduce alarm fatigue by using a modern clinical communication tool.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-alarm-management-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Clinical Alarm Management Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Ascom Holdings AG, Spok Holdings Inc., Masimo Corp., Vocera Communications Inc., Medtronic Inc., Dragerwerk AG, Connexall Inc., Mobile Heartbeat LLC, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Cornell Communications Inc., Intercall Systems Inc., Critical Alert Systems LLC, Capsule Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc, West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc., Csinc Inc., Live Sentinel Ltd., Amplion Clinical Communications Inc., Cerner Corporation, Alpha Communications Ltd., Fujian Huanyutong Technology Co. Ltd., Tunstall Group Holdings Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Midmark Corporation, Stanley Healthcare Inc., Bernoulli Health Corp., Extension Healthcare, Alertus Technologies LLC, Everbridge Inc., Intego Systems LLC, Nuvon Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Clinical Alarm Management Market Size?

Implementation of big data and artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the clinical alarm management market. Major companies operating in the market are advancing toward the use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet customer demand.

How Is The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Physiological Monitors, Nurse Call Systems, Ventilators, Bed Alarms, Anesthesia Machines, Telemetry Monitors, Feeding Pumps, Other Products

2) By Component: Solutions, Services

3) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Facilities, Specialty Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Clinical Alarm Management Market

North America was the largest region in the clinical alarm management market in 2023. The regions covered in the clinical alarm management global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Clinical Alarm Management Market Definition

The way a healthcare team responds to unfavourable changes in a patient's condition is referred to as clinical alarm management. These are used in home and hospital settings in order to utilize technology and improve patient care, save time and money, and reduce alarm fatigue.

Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global clinical alarm management market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Clinical Alarm Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on clinical alarm management market size, clinical alarm management market drivers and trends, clinical alarm management market major players, clinical alarm management competitors' revenues, clinical alarm management market positioning, and clinical alarm management market growth across geographies. The clinical alarm management market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Specialty Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-specialty-bags-global-market-report

Bioprocess Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioprocess-bags-global-market-report

Disposable Intestinal Wash Bags Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disposable-intestinal-wash-bags-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.