JD Co., Ltd. Highlights Advanced Water Drone Technology at the 2024 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Exhibition

Elevating Maritime Safety and Efficiency with AI-Driven Drones for Real-Time Rescue Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JD Co., Ltd. , led by CEO Park Joong-geon, participated in the 2024 Hamburg Shipbuilding & Maritime Exhibition (SMM) held at Hamburg Messe. The company proudly unveiled its state-of-the-art water drone technology, designed for a variety of tasks in maritime environments.During the exhibition, JD Co., Ltd. showcased water drones equipped with smart devices and systems capable of performing diverse missions, along with a mobile ground control system. This innovative system allows for real-time digital communication, transmitting data collected during missions directly to the ground control system.Additionally, the company introduced AI-based cameras and systems for lifesaving operations. These technologies can analyze the behavior patterns of individuals in distress and determine the feasibility of rescue efforts. The water drone technology can also wirelessly transmit information to rescue operation centers.Throughout the exhibition, JD Co., Ltd. engaged in approximately 50 export consultations with global buyers from over 20 countries, including East and Southeast Asia, China, Europe, and the United States. International buyers expressed keen interest in integrated management programs facilitated by core observation equipment, obstacle avoidance capabilities, autonomous navigation, and remote control technologies.A spokesperson for JD Co., Ltd. stated, “We are continuing discussions with five companies through virtual meetings in South Korea following the exhibition. Our goal is to further enhance and promote the technological advancements in our country’s maritime mobility sector through ongoing research and development, as well as participation in international exhibitions.”JD Co., Ltd. remains committed to driving innovation in the maritime industry, ensuring safer and more efficient operations through cutting-edge technology and collaboration with global partners. The company aims to set new standards in maritime mobility by developing advanced solutions that address emerging challenges. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and automation, JD Co., Ltd. enhances operational effectiveness while prioritizing environmental sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and ongoing research and development, the company is dedicated to fostering a safer maritime environment and contributing to the growth of the global maritime community.

