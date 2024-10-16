Global Educational Tourism Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Educational Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The educational tourism market has grown rapidly, projected to increase from $341.46 billion in 2023 to $382.90 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.1%. Contributing factors include globalization, growing demand for cultural exchange, international partnerships between educational institutions, rising disposable incomes, experiential learning, and the expansion of study abroad programs.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Educational Tourism Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The educational tourism market is set for rapid expansion, reaching $607.45 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.2%. Growth factors include the demand for global learning, study abroad programs, government support, an expanding middle class, and online education platforms. Key trends involve digital learning, virtual/hybrid experiences, eco-friendly travel, AR/VR integration, and customized educational travel.

Growth Driver of The Educational Tourism Market

The increasing demand for international education is expected to drive the growth of the educational tourism market. Factors such as globalization, career opportunities, cultural exchange, and high-quality education have led to a rise in international education. This has, in turn, boosted educational tourism, where students travel abroad for academic programs and cultural experiences.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Educational Tourism Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the educational tourism market are EF Education First, CIEE Council on International Educational Exchange, Brightspark Travel Inc., Contiki (US) Holdings Inc., Key Travel Limited, American Institute For Foreign Study, Road Scholar, ACIS Educational Tours, Ellison Travel &Tours Ltd., GVI Company, Academic Programs International, Cultural Vistas, WEP International, Capital Tours Inc., Stratix Consultants, Straight A Tours, Global Volunteers, Go Eco, Futures Abroad, GoIreland, IQ Education Consultants, M.K.H Consultancy Services, Meridean Overseas, Qadri International Education Consultancy, AAI Edutourz Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Educational Tourism Market Size?

Leading companies in the educational tourism market are creating virtual classroom platforms that allow students and educators to access international educational experiences without the necessity of physical travel. These platforms enable live interactions, collaborative projects, and access to diverse educational materials, fostering engagement with various cultures and educational systems without traveling.

How Is The Global Educational Tourism Market Segmented?

1) By Education Type: Primary, Secondary, College, Post Graduate

2) By Age Group: Less Than 12 Years, 13-18 Years, 19-25 Years, 26-40 Years, 41-55 Years

3) By Occupation Type: Students, Scholar, Teachers, Government Officials, Corporation Managers, Enterprise Owners, Workers, Other Occupations

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Educational Tourism Market

North America was the largest region in the educational tourism market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the educational tourism market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Educational Tourism Market Definition

Educational tourism encompasses travel to various locations to learn about their culture, history, and heritage through direct experiences, such as visiting museums and historical sites and engaging in educational programs. This form of tourism aims to encourage personal growth, broaden perspectives, and enhance knowledge across various subjects while immersing individuals in the local environment. It promotes cultural exchange and lifelong learning beyond traditional educational settings.

Educational Tourism Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global educational tourism market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Educational Tourism Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

