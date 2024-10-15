PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Tolentino lauds progress of COMELEC preparations for internet voting, info campaign for OFW voters Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Tuesday welcomed the progress of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in introducing internet-based voting for the first time for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in next year's midterm elections. In his regular radio program 'Usapang Tol,' Tolentino was informed by COMELEC Chair George Erwin Garcia that 1.5 million OFWs have registered for the 2025 polls, after the deadline to sign up for overseas voting lapsed on September 30. Garcia also reported to the senator how the commission has been conducting an information drive in the last two months to educate OFWs in various countries about internet voting - including the mechanics and systems in place to ensure that their votes will be secured and counted. To recall, it was Senator Tolentino who pushed the COMELEC to adopt online voting to encourage more overseas Filipinos to register and vote, in a bid to address the perennially low turnout in overseas absentee voting in past elections. Under the previous system, registered overseas Filipinos are allowed to vote two ways: in person at the Philippine embassy, consulate, or appointed polling site in their host country; or by mailing their ballot to the said foreign service offices. This tedious process discouraged voters' participation, and has even disenfranchised many overseas Filipinos, including sea based OFWs, noted Tolentino. "Giving migrant Filipinos a fast, convenient and secure means of casting their vote online will surely encourage them to exercise their right of suffrage. The active participation of OFWs in the electoral exercise is a positive sign for democracy and our country's future," said Tolentino. Garcia said that internet voting has been warmly received by OFW communities, as he also thanked Tolentino for pushing the commission to pioneer online voting beginning the elections next year. Tolentino, ikinalugod ang paghahanda ng COMELEC para sa internet voting para sa OFWs Ikinalugod ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ang mga paghahanda ng Commission on Elections (COMELEC) para ipatupad ang internet-based voting para sa Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) sa darating na eleksyon sa susunod na taon. Sa regular na programa ng senador sa radyo na 'Usapang Tol,' iniulat ni COMELEC Chair George Erwin Garcia na umabot sa 1.5 milyong OFWs ang nagpa-rehistro para sa 2025 midterm elections, matapos ang deadline noong Setyembre 30. Ibinahagi rin ni Garcia ang isinasagawang information drive ng komisyon nitong nagdaang dalawang buwan para ipaliwanag ang internet voting sa OFWs sa iba't ibang bansa. Garcia also reported to the senator how the commission has been conducting an information drive in the last two months to educate OFWs in various countries about internet voting. Magugunita na si Tolentino ang nagtulak sa COMELEC para pag-aralan at simulan ang internet voting sa harap ng mababang turnout sa overseas absentee voting sa mga nagdaang eleksyon. Sa ilalim ng dating sistema, maaaring bumoto ang rehistradong overseas Filipinos sa dalawang paraan: Una, sa pamamagitan ng direktang pagboto sa embahada, konsulado, o designated polling place sa kanyang host country; o ikalawa, sa pamamagitan ng pagpapadala ng kanyang balota bilang registered mail sa naturang foreign service offices. Pero ayon kay Tolentino, masyadong mahaba at mahirap ang naturang proseso para sa maraming overseas Filipinos, lalo na sa sea-based OFWs. "Kapag binigyan ang ating OFWs ng mabilis, madali, at tiyak na paraan ng pagboto online ay tiyak na mae-engganyo sila para gamitin ang kanilang karapatang bumoto. Mahalaga ang aktibong partisipasyon ng mga OFW sa halalan para sa demokrasya at kinabukasan ng ating bansa," ayon kay Tolentino. Ayon kay Garcia, mainit ang nagiging pagtanggap ng internet voting sa OFW communities, habang nagpasalamat din ito kay Tolentino sa paggigiit sa COMELEC para isagawa ang online voting simula sa susunod na halalan.

