Arup Taipei by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Arup Taipei

Innovative Office Interior Design Recognized for Excellence in International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Arup Taipei by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of the award-winning office interior, positioning it as a noteworthy example of design excellence within the industry.The recognition of Arup Taipei by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores the project's relevance to current trends and needs in the interior design industry. By aligning with and advancing industry standards and practices, this innovative office space offers practical benefits for users and stakeholders alike, showcasing the potential for interior design to positively impact the workplace environment.Arup Taipei stands out for its unique blend of branding elements and functional design. The space incorporates the company's colors and logo in unconventional ways, such as the eye-catching orange and red columns near the entrance. The cement-textured walls and precision-engineered hanging strip lights reflect the company's spirit, from design and engineering to construction. These features create a cohesive and immersive experience that seamlessly integrates the company's identity into the office environment.The Bronze A' Design Award for Arup Taipei serves as a testament to MisoSoupDesign 's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and directions within the studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for excellence and creativity in their work, contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry as a whole.Arup Taipei was designed by a talented team at MisoSoupDesign, including Daisuke Nagatomo, Minnie Jan, Hao Sung, and Jenny Yeh. Each member brought their unique expertise and vision to the project, collaborating to create a truly remarkable office space that embodies the company's values and enhances the employee experience.Interested parties may learn more about Arup Taipei and its award-winning design at:About Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie JanDaisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan are the founders of MisoSoupDesign, a Taiwan-based design studio known for incorporating digital tectonics and sustainability technologies into their projects. Nagatomo, a graduate of Meiji University and Columbia University, has taught at several prestigious institutions and currently serves as an assistant professor at National Chiao Tung University in Taiwan. Together, Nagatomo and Jan create innovative designs across architecture, interior, furniture, and branding, earning international recognition for their work.About MisoSoupDesignMisoSoupDesign is a Japan and Taiwan-based design studio led by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan. The studio focuses on researching material properties, systematic strategies, and re-evaluating functionality in their designs. As LEED accredited professionals, Nagatomo and Jan incorporate new ideas with minimal wasted material, leveraging digital technology to create surprising moments where form meets function. MisoSoupDesign offers a wide range of services, including architecture, interior, furniture, graphic, and web design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce innovative work, blending form and function to enhance people's lives. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the highest standards of excellence in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award, entrants gain global recognition for their creativity and design capabilities, advancing the interior design industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that benefit society as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

