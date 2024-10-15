Non-Playable Coin Solana (NPCS) Announces New Roadmap with Growing Community

NPCS has captured the hearts of memecoin lovers with a focus on humor and relatability.

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-Playable Coin Solana project - or NPCS - will soon be making headlines with its next roadmap release. The cult-like community surrounding NPCS has grown stronger daily, creating large-scale excitement and buzz for the upcoming plans.

NPCS has captured the hearts of memecoin lovers with a focus on humor and relatability. This project openly aims to become one of the biggest players in the meme ecosystem. The project's tokenomics and unique marketing approach have already landed it on three exchanges, with more exciting plans to come.

Roadmap to Success: NPCS's Bold Plans for the Future

Many crypto fans have already heard about the initial success of NPCS. This memecoin defied all odds and skyrocketed from $10k to $24 million in just two weeks through organic growth. But what many may not know is what lies ahead for this ambitious project.

NPCS has seen a remarkable increase of 225% off September's low at the time of writing. And with their upcoming NFT marketplace, major NFT collection, and staking platform the community is in for many surprises.

But it's not just about numbers with NPCS - it's also about community and innovation. The team is constantly looking for ways to reward their loyal holders. NPCS plans a referral program where users can earn rewards for every person they refer to buy tokens or NFTs.

The team has also made sure that NPCS remains truly decentralized and community-driven. With no VC involvement and all tokens circulating, the supply is in the hands of over 5,400 holders.

But that's not all - NPCS also has big marketing plans. A major billboard and stadium campaign across some of the world's biggest cities will spread the brand far and wide. And with an upcoming merchandise store, fans will show off their support with physical items such as clothing and accessories.

NPCS has also onboarded multiple respected KOLs and influencers while carefully managing supply control to ensure a strong growth foundation. And with over $50,000 already given away to the community, they show no signs of slowing down.

In addition, NPCS is listed on three exchanges: BitMart, LBank, and MXC. These are extremely popular exchanges, which make the project’s native token easily accessible for users to buy and trade. But they have bigger plans in mind as well. A new roadmap will be available soon, including a $100,000 marketing campaign with one of the most reputable companies available.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of NPCS's success is its social media following. With millions of views and likes on TikTok and Instagram, this project has captured the attention of many Web3 fans.

Getting to Know the $NPCS Token

Two simple numbers capture the essence of NPCS: $1 billion and 999995535. These figures represent the market cap goal and the total supply of this token. As the team puts it, NPCS is the personification of the high-risk and high-reward mentality dominating the Web3 sector.

In order to obtain $NPCS, one must first have some $SOL in their Phantom wallet. This is possible by purchasing $SOL directly through the app or depositing it from a crypto exchange. Once a user holds $SOL, they can swap it for $NPCS using the SWAP function on their Phantom wallet.

Upon obtaining $NPCS, users become a part of a community driven by a fun and meme-oriented attitude. With a market cap goal of $1 billion, $NPCS is certainly aiming high. Memecoin fans know that other tokens in this sector have already achieved this.

About NPCS

NPCS (Non-Playable Coin Solana) is a new project that brings humor and relatability to Web3. The founding team aimed to provide a light-hearted escape for memecoin enthusiasts. In this sense, the new roadmap that will be live later this month will include interesting milestones.

Some of the upcoming milestones include a $100,000 marketing campaign and negotiations for a listing on a major T1 exchange. NPCS has already made its way onto three exchanges and is preparing to launch an NFT marketplace and staking platform.

But this project isn't just about numbers - it's also about community and innovation. A referral program is in the works, rewarding users for bringing new people into the fold.

Anyone looking forward to this project can visit the official NPCS website or the social media pages below.

X (Twitter) | Telegram |

Instagram | TikTok



Disclaimer: This is a press release and does not contain any financial advice. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company mentioned. You are solely responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release. Cryptocurrency is volatile.

Aaron McCarthy Info(at)solananpcs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.