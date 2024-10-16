Concrete Mixer Trucks Global Market 2024 To Reach $35.48 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.60%

Concrete Mixer Trucks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The concrete mixer trucks market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $24.70 billion in 2023 to $26.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing urban development, the rising population has led to more construction activities, economic growth, government initiatives, shifts towards sustainable construction practices, and regulatory changes.

The concrete mixer trucks market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to infrastructure upgrades, stricter emissions and safety regulations, replacement demand, rising interest in sustainable construction, and increased urban development. Major trends in the forecast period include the adoption of electric-powered mixers, integration of telematics for real-time monitoring, incorporation of Internet of Things technology, advances in engine technology and fuel systems, and implementation of advanced safety features.

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the concrete mixer trucks market going forward. The construction industry involves planning, designing, building, and maintaining infrastructure and buildings, including residential, commercial, and industrial structures. The construction industry is increasing due to rising urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure and real estate development demand. Concrete mixer trucks are used in the construction industry to mix, transport, and deliver freshly mixed concrete to construction sites, ensuring consistent quality and efficient concrete placement for various structural applications.

Major companies operating in the concrete mixer trucks market are Hyundai Motor Company, Scania AB, China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Foton Motor Group Co. Ltd., JAC Motors, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., SANY Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, LiuGong Machinery Corporation, KYB Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Fangyuan Group Co. Ltd., Shanxi Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., XCMG Group, Janeoo Machinery Co. Ltd., Hainuo Group Co. Ltd., Linyi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Yate Auto Group Co. Ltd., Shandong Rujin Machinery Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the concrete mixer trucks market are focused on developing innovative technologies, such as electric concrete mixers, to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainability in the construction industry. An electric concrete mixer is a machine that uses electric power to mix concrete efficiently, providing a quieter and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel-powered mixers.

1) By Product Type: Front Discharge Concrete Mixer Trucks, Rear Discharge Concrete Mixer Trucks, Other Product Types

2) By Drum Capacity: Under 6m3, 6.1 to 10 m3, 10.1 to 15 m3, 15.1 to 20 m3, Above 20 m3

3) By Propulsion: Gasoline, Other Propulsions

4) By Application: On-site Mixing, Ready-Mix Concrete Delivery

5) By End-Use Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Construction

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Concrete Mixer Trucks Market

Europe was the largest region in the concrete mixer trucks market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the concrete mixer trucks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Concrete Mixer Trucks Market Definition

The concrete mixer trucks market consists of sales of standard concrete mixer trucks, volumetric concrete mixer trucks, self-loading concrete mixer trucks, and transit mixers with advanced controls. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

