St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI
CASE#: 24A4008022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/13/24, approximately 0130 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Danville VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI
ACCUSED: Xavier Holloway
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton CT
VICTIM: Jessica May
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/13/2024 at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to Danville Vermont in reference to a stolen vehicle reported by the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Troopers located the vehicle and operator along US Route 2 in Danville. Investigation revealed the operator, Xavier Holloway was under the influence of alcohol. Holloway was arrested and cited for Operating Without Consent of Owner and Driving Under the Influence.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/24, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
