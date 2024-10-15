St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4008022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/13/24, approximately 0130 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Danville VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI

ACCUSED: Xavier Holloway

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton CT

VICTIM: Jessica May

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/2024 at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to Danville Vermont in reference to a stolen vehicle reported by the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Troopers located the vehicle and operator along US Route 2 in Danville. Investigation revealed the operator, Xavier Holloway was under the influence of alcohol. Holloway was arrested and cited for Operating Without Consent of Owner and Driving Under the Influence.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/24, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.