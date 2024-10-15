Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,148 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jack Skiff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/24, approximately 0130 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Danville VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Xavier Holloway                                             

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton CT

 

VICTIM: Jessica May

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/13/2024 at approximately 0130 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury responded to Danville Vermont in reference to a stolen vehicle reported by the St. Johnsbury Police Department. Troopers located the vehicle and operator along US Route 2 in Danville. Investigation revealed the operator, Xavier Holloway was under the influence of alcohol. Holloway was arrested and cited for Operating Without Consent of Owner and Driving Under the Influence.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/24, 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Operating Without Consent of Owner, DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more