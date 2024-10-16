WAIFC Africa Roundtable, hosts Business Forum to further strengthen economic ties between Japan and Africa

WAIFC logo

WAIFC's Africa Roundtable, and its member FinCity.Tokyo hosted a Business Forum in Tokyo, Japan.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Africa Roundtable of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC) hosted a Business Forum in collaboration with FinCity.Tokyo, that marks a significant step in further promoting Africa as an attractive destination for Japanese businesses, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration between Japan and the African continent.In line with one of its strategic objectives, to develop dialogues with major financial centers outside the African Continent, this was the first such forum outside of Africa, hosted in Japan, where the WAIFC concluded its Annual General Meeting (AGM). Keiichi Aritomo, WAIFC’s Chairman and Ken Poonoosamy, Chair of the Africa Roundtable of the WAIFC, opened the forum. It featured a panel discussion on business and investment opportunities for Japanese businesses, highlighting Africa's potential as a growth market.Takako Suzuki, Former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs delivered a key note. Ken Shibusawa, founder of Shibusawa and Company Inc. (a strategic advisory firm for alternative investments, ESG/SDGs alignment and human resource development) and &Capital, Inc. (an impact fund management in Africa), was also invited as a guest. These sessions highlighted notable Japanese government initiatives in Africa and strategies for collaboration, paving the way to enhance economic ties between the two regions. The event also facilitated extensive networking among senior leaders from the African financial centers and the Japanese business and investment community, helping enhance strategies to enter the African market by leveraging the African financial centers.The Africa Roundtable includes the Economic Development Board of Mauritius (EDB), Casablanca Finance City Authority (CFCA), EnterpriseNGR of Nigeria, Rwanda Finance Limited (RFL), and the Two Rivers International Finance & Innovation Center (TRIFIC), which just joined WAIFC and the Roundtable as a new member. The Roundtable is positioned to foster synergies amongst the financial hubs within Africa and to catalyze economic development across the continent.Commenting on the forum, the Chair of the Africa Roundtable, Ken Poonoosamy stated:'WAIFC provides a great platform for us to meet our collective objective to unlock Africa's vast potential. By collaborating with our peers in different markets we can further strengthen Africa’s presence in the global financial landscape, fostering innovation and driving sustainable economic development on the continent”.Keiichi Aritomo, WAIFC’s Chairman, added:“Leveraging the WAIFC platform to organize such a forum between two major hubs demonstrates how WAIFC can facilitate meaningful exchange and foster collaboration internationally. We look forward to seeing the outcomes of the collaboration". The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) is a non-profit association registered in Brussels, Belgium, which represents leading international financial centers and facilitates cooperation and the exchange of best practices. WAIFC members are city governments, associations, and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centers. WAIFC facilitates cooperation between its members, the exchange of best practices, and communication with the general public.About the Africa Roundtable of the WAIFCThe Africa Roundtable is a collaborative initiative within the World Alliance of International Financial Centres (WAIFC), dedicated to promoting sustainable development and prosperity in African financial centres. The Regional Roundtable facilitates cooperation among its members, fostering initiatives that contribute to the growth of the financial services industry in Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.