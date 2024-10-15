Wabaunsee County Courthouse

Judges Chief District Judge

Jeff Elder

785-457-3392 Magistrate Judge

Erich Campbell

785-457-3392

Other Contacts Clerk of the District Court

McKenna Smith

PO Box 129

Westmoreland, KS 66549-0129

785-457-3392

Fax: 785-457-2107

Legal Publications The Onaga Herald

302 Leonard St.

Onaga, KS 66521

785-889-4681 The Wamego Times

416 Lincoln Ave.

Wamego, KS 66547

785-456-7838

Fax: 785-456-6688 The St. Marys Star

PO Box 190

St. Marys, KS 66536

785-437-2935

Fax: 785-437-2015 The Westmoreland Recorder

106 N 2nd St.

Westmoreland, KS 66549

785-457-3411

Fax: 785-457-3411

