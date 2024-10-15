Wabaunsee County Courthouse
Judges
Chief District Judge
Jeff Elder
785-457-3392
Magistrate Judge
Erich Campbell
785-457-3392
Other Contacts
Clerk of the District Court
McKenna Smith
PO Box 129
Westmoreland, KS 66549-0129
785-457-3392
Fax: 785-457-2107
Legal Publications
The Onaga Herald
302 Leonard St.
Onaga, KS 66521
785-889-4681
The Wamego Times
416 Lincoln Ave.
Wamego, KS 66547
785-456-7838
Fax: 785-456-6688
The St. Marys Star
PO Box 190
St. Marys, KS 66536
785-437-2935
Fax: 785-437-2015
The Westmoreland Recorder
106 N 2nd St.
Westmoreland, KS 66549
785-457-3411
Fax: 785-457-3411
