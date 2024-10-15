Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,162 in the last 365 days.

Jefferson County Courthouse

Judges

Chief District Judge
Jeff Elder
785-457-3392

District Judge
Norbert C. Marek Jr.
785-364-2191

Magistrate Judge
Dennis L. Reiling
785-863-2471

Magistrate Judge
Erich Campbell
785-457-3392

Magistrate Judge
Angela Anderson
785-765-2406

Legal Publications

The Holton Recorder
109 W 4th St.
Holton, KS 66436
785-364-3141
Fax: 785-364-3422

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jefferson County Courthouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more