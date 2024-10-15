PatentPC Attorney Bao Tran discussed AI issues at the October 1 2024 IAM Patent Transactions in San Francisco

Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent Bao Tran presents at Boston Global Forum 2-28-2023 PowerPatent BioTechX First Draft solution for Patents Jones Day FinAccelerate PowerPatent PatentPC logo

PatentPC attorney Bao Tran addresses the intersection of AI and Patents and their implications for the patent marketplace.

The future of patent licensing is a tapestry of AI-driven insights, collaborative innovation, and blockchain transparency. It's not just about protecting ideas, but accelerating progress for all.” — Bao Tran

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatentPC, a leading patent law firm serving tech companies, is pleased to announce that patent attorney Bao Tran discussed his perspectives on AI and patenting at the IAM Live: Patent Transactions 2024 event. This prestigious conference took place on October 1, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PDT at the Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco, California.

At the IAM event, Bao Tran shared his unique perspective on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape of patent transactions and valuations. With his extensive background in both patent law and AI technology, Tran is uniquely positioned to address the intersection of these fields and their implications for the patent marketplace. Attorney Tran experimented with the source code of GPT2 during the Covid year, and was intimately familiar with the LLM operations before chatGPT was a buzzword.

Patent Attorney Tran noted that LLMs could potentially assist patent attorneys in analyzing patent claims in several ways:

Identifying Key Elements: LLMs could quickly parse through claim language and identify the key elements or limitations of each claim. This could help attorneys more efficiently break down complex claims into their core components.

Comparing Claims: AI tools could compare claims across different patents or patent applications to identify similarities and differences. This could be useful for prior art searches or assessing potential infringement.

Detecting Potential Issues: LLMs could be trained to flag potential issues in claim language, such as indefiniteness, lack of support in the specification, or potential §101 eligibility concerns.

Suggesting Claim Amendments: Based on analysis of the specification and prior art, AI tools might suggest potential claim amendments to overcome rejections or strengthen patent protection.

Attorney Tran has over twenty years of experience in the intellectual property field and has extensive experience in counseling and management of intellectual property portfolios, patent and trademark preparation and prosecution, patent and trademark opinions, due diligence assessments, licensing, product development strategies, technology transfer, intellectual property litigation management, and copyrights. He has perspectives as both in-house and outside counsel to a variety of companies ranging from start-ups to public companies. Mr. Tran has filed and prosecuted in excess of eight-hundred patent applications on behalf of diverse clientele including Fortune 500 companies, medium sized companies, start-ups, and Universities. Mr. Tran has successfully represented domestic and international companies in intellectual property litigation. Mr. Tran's practice includes a wide array of technology fields. Representative technology fields in which Mr. Tran has experience with: medical devices; semiconductors; automotive; business methods; computer hardware; electronics; internet applications; materials; mechanical devices; nanotechnology; power tools; and software.

Looking ahead, attorney Tran shared his vision for the continued evolution of AI within the patent transaction space. He anticipated several key developments in patent licensing for 2025:

AI-Driven Licensing Strategies

By 2025, artificial intelligence is expected to play an even more significant role in patent licensing. AI tools will likely be used to:

Analyze vast patent databases more efficiently, identifying licensing opportunities and potential infringements with greater accuracy.

Predict the potential value of patents and forecast market demand for specific technologies, allowing companies to prioritize their licensing efforts more effectively.

Streamline the process of matching patent holders with potential licensees, potentially creating more efficient marketplaces for patent licensing.

Collaborative Licensing Models

The trend towards collaborative licensing models, such as patent pools and consortiums, is likely to continue growing in 2025. These models offer several advantages:

Simplified licensing processes for complex, interconnected technologies.

Reduced transaction costs for both licensors and licensees.

Increased access to essential technologies, particularly in standardized fields like telecommunications or video compression.

Open Innovation and Cross-Industry Licensing

By 2025, we can expect to see more companies embracing open innovation strategies:

Increased sharing of intellectual property across industry boundaries to accelerate innovation.

More tech companies making portions of their patent portfolios available to startups and research institutions.

Growth in cross-industry licensing as technologies converge (e.g., automotive companies licensing from tech firms for connected car technologies).

Blockchain in Patent Licensing

Blockchain technology is likely to have a more established role in patent licensing by 2025:

Enhanced transparency and trust in licensing transactions.

Automated execution of licensing agreements through smart contracts.

Improved tracking of patent ownership and licensing history.

Sustainability-Focused Licensing

With the growing emphasis on sustainability, we can expect:

Increased licensing activity around green technologies and sustainable innovations.

Potential for more favorable licensing terms for technologies that address environmental challenges.

Growth in patent pools specifically focused on eco-friendly technologies.

Automated Patent Management

Automation in patent management will likely impact licensing practices:

Streamlined processes for identifying licensable patents within large portfolios.

Automated monitoring of licensing agreements and royalty payments.

AI-assisted valuation of patents for licensing negotiations.

Shift Towards Digital and Virtual Technologies

As virtual and augmented reality technologies mature:

Increased licensing activity around VR/AR patents, particularly in the context of the metaverse.

New licensing models to address the unique challenges of virtual environments and digital assets.

Legal Tech Integration

The continued digitalization of legal departments will influence licensing practices:

More efficient due diligence processes in licensing negotiations.

Improved collaboration tools for managing complex, multi-party licensing agreements.

Enhanced data analytics for assessing the performance and value of licensed patents.

These trends suggest that patent licensing in 2025 will be characterized by increased efficiency, more collaborative approaches, and a greater reliance on advanced technologies to facilitate and optimize licensing strategies. Companies and legal professionals will need to adapt to these changes to remain competitive in the evolving patent licensing landscape.

Attorney Tran summed up his analysis as follows: "The future of patent licensing is bright and full of opportunity. As we look towards 2025 and beyond, we see a landscape transformed by technological innovation and collaborative approaches. Artificial intelligence is set to revolutionize the way we search, analyze, and value patents, making the licensing process more efficient and data-driven than ever before. The rise of collaborative licensing models, such as patent pools and open innovation initiatives, promises to break down barriers and accelerate technological progress across industries. Blockchain technology will bring unprecedented transparency and trust to licensing transactions, while automation will streamline patent management, freeing up professionals to focus on high-value strategic work. As virtual and augmented realities blur the lines between digital and physical worlds, we can expect exciting new frontiers in patent licensing. With these advancements, the patent ecosystem is poised to become more accessible, efficient, and conducive to innovation, ultimately driving economic growth and technological breakthroughs that will benefit society as a whole."

