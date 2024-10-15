PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Tolentino seeks multi-agency support to strengthen the National Meat Inspection Service Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is seeking multi-agency support for the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) of the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure the safety and quality of Philippine meat products. At the celebration of the 31st Meat Safety Consciousness Week held in Quezon City, Tolentino also stressed the urgency of strengthening the NMIS amid serious threats to local producers, such as the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF), and declining domestic production. In his speech before agriculture officials and stakeholders, Tolentino cited the impressive meat inspection systems of Chile and Argentina, which are considered among the world's top meat producers and exporters. Only by strengthening the NMIS, the senator said, can the country strive to become a source of safe and quality meat products. The senator, however, acknowledged the many challenges faced by NMIS. Thus, he emphasized the steps necessary to raise the quality of domestically produced meat. "One, there should be greater collaboration with the Department of Health (DOH). Two, there should be greater support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Three, I believe the NMIS should be well-funded. And four, we should aspire to be like Chile and Argentina by becoming exporters of our meat products," Tolentino pointed out. Aside from collaborating with the DOH and DOST, Tolentino also urged the NMIS to work actively with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to enhance its systems and branding. It may be recalled that Tolentino previously called on the government to declare a national state of calamity due to the spread of ASF, which has severely affected hog producers. Asked in a media interview if the state of calamity should still be pursued, the senator responded: "Even without the declaration, the government is already making efforts, like vaccine procurement and increasing public awareness. But ASF is not something that can be easily stopped. It's up to the President to make the decision, because with a state of calamity, a national price freeze can be imposed to protect consumers." Tolentino, nanawagan na palakasin ang National Meat Inspection Service Nanawagan si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino ng malawakang suporta para sa National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) ng Department of Agriculture (DA) para siguruhin ang kaligtasan at kalidad ng mga produktong karne ng bansa. Sa paggunita sa 31st Meat Safety Consciousness Week na ginanap sa Quezon City, iginiit din ni Tolentino ang pagpapalakas sa NMIS sa harap ng mga seryosong hamon, gaya ng pagkalat ng African Swine Fever (ASF), at paghina ng lokal na produksyon. Sa kanyang talumpati sa mga opisyal at lider sa sektor ng agriktultura, inihalimbawa ng senador ang mahuhusay na meat inspection systems ng Chile at Argentina, na nagbigay-daan para manguna ang mga ito bilang meat producers at exporters. Dagdag nya, susi ang pagpapalakas sa NMIS para ang Pilipinas ay makalikha din ng ligtas at de-kalidad na karne, gaya ng baboy, manok, at baka. Pero batid ng senador ang mga isyung kinakaharap ng NMIS, kung kaya't inisa-isa nya ang mga posibleng hakbang para maiangat ang kalidad at produksyon ng bansa. "Una, dapat dagdagan ang kolaborasyon ng NMIS at Department of Health (DOH). Ikalawa, kailangan nito ng suporta mula sa Department of Science and Technology (DOST). Ikatlo, dapat dagdagan ang pondo ng ahensya. At pang-apat, dapat nating hangarin na maging meat exporter katulad ng Chile at Argentina," paliwanag nya. Bukod sa DOH at DOST, dapat din umanong tulungan ang NMIS ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Presidential Communications Office (PCO), at Department of Budget and Management (DBM) para mapabuti ang mga sistema at kampanya nito. Magugunita na una nang nanawagan si Tolentino sa gobyerno na magdeklara ng state of calamity para masawata ang pagkalat ng ASF, na lubhang nagpadapa sa produksyon ng lokal na hog raisers. Nang tanungin ng mga mamamahayag kung dapat pa rin bang igiit ang state of calamity, itinugon ng senador: "Kahit walang deklarasyon, marami na ring hakbang na naisagawa ang gobyerno, gaya ng pagbili ng mga bakuna at pagpapataas ng public awareness. Pero hindi basta-basta mapipigilan ang ASF. Nasa Pangulo ang desisyon, pero kung may state of calamity, ay maaari ring magdeklara ng price freeze ang gobyerno para maprotektahan ang mga mamimili."

