Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration, Deploys State Firefighting Resources Amid Growing Wildfire Threat

TEXAS, October 14 - October 14, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for 143 counties in response to increasing wildfire danger and ongoing wildfire activity throughout the state, with more counties added as conditions warrant. The Governor also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources to support local firefighters responding to multiple wildfires burning across the state.



“As the state continues to experience a hot and dry October, Texas is deploying firefighting resources to support local communities at an elevated risk for wildfires,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their work as we continue to prepare for potential wildfire activity across North and East Texas.”



According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, drought conditions from a torrid October are contributing to an increased risk for wildfire activity across North and East Texas. Upcoming windy conditions will increase the potential for wildfire activity across the state. The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 3, indicating that wildfire activity is impacting several regions of the state as the result of drought, dry vegetation, or frequent fire weather events. Over the past week, more than 80 wildfires have burned more than 2,200 acres across the state.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state firefighting resources to support ongoing wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: More than 200 firefighters and support personnel; heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of over 115 firefighters and more than 35 fire engines; 18 federally-contracted firefighting aircraft, including two large airtankers, two super scoopers for water drops, four single engine air tankers for retardant drops, four fire bosses for water drops, two air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, and four firefighting helicopters

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles



Texans are urged to prepare for wildfire danger by limiting activities that cause sparks, following instructions from officials, making an emergency plan, and keeping emergency supplies readily available. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.