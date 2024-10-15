Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.14.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Joe Shea, of Los Angeles, has been appointed Assistant Secretary for Salton Sea Policy at the California Natural Resources Agency. Shea has served in several positions at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom since 2019, including Deputy Cabinet Secretary since 2022, Assistant Cabinet Deputy, and Special Assistant to the Governor. He was a Special Consultant for the California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom Transition from 2018 to 2019. From 2017 to 2018, Shea held multiple positions with Newsom for California Governor 2018, including Southern California Field Director and Northern California Organizer. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy from the University of Michigan. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $168,000. Shea is a Democrat.

Allegra Curiel, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs at the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery (CalRecycle.) Curiel has been a Senior Policy Advocate at the California Council for Environmental and Economic Balance since 2023. She was a Policy Manager at Newlight Technologies Inc. from 2021 to 2023. Curiel held multiple positions at CalRecycle from 2017 to 2021, including Legislative Analyst from 2018 to 2021, Disaster Recovery Operations Analyst in 2018 and Executive Fellow with the Capital Fellows Program from 2017 to 2018. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political, Legal, and Economic Analysis from Mills College at Northeastern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $135,036. Curiel is a Democrat.

Marybel Batjer, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Wildfire Safety Advisory Board. Batjer has been a Partner at California Strategies since 2021. She was President of the California Public Utilities Commission from 2019 to 2021. Batjer was Secretary of the California Government Operations Agency from 2013 to 2019. She was Vice President of Public Policy and Corporate Social Responsibility at Caesars Entertainment Inc. from 2005 to 2013. Batjer was Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2003 to 2004. She was Chief of Staff in the Office of Nevada Governor Kenny Guinn from 2000 to 2003. Batjer was Executive-in-Residence of Hotel Management and Casino Operations at the Mirage from 1998 to 2000. She was Undersecretary at the California Business, Transportation and Housing Agency from 1997 to 1998. Batjer was Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing from 1992 to 1997. She was a Special Assistant to the U.S. Secretary of the Navy from 1989 to 1993. Batjer was a National Security Affairs Special Assistant to President Ronald Regan from 1987 to 1989. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administration and Legal Processes from Mills College at Northeastern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Batjer is a Democrat.

John Laird, of Santa Cruz, has been appointed to the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. Laird has served as a California State Senator representing Senate District 17 since 2020. He served as Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency from 2011 to 2019. Laird was a member of the California Integrated Waste Management Board from 2009 to 2010. He served as a California State Assemblymember representing Assembly District 27 from 2002 to 2008. Laird was Executive Director at the Santa Cruz AIDS Project from 1991 to 1993. He was a Budget Analyst for the County of Santa Cruz from 1974 to 2002. Laird was a Legislative Aide in the Office of Congressman Jerome Waldie from 1972 to 1974. He is a member of the California Democratic Party. Laird earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Laird is a Democrat.