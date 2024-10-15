Georgia Republican Wayne Johnson Poised To Defeat 32 Year Democrat Congressional Incumbent Sanford Bishop

Wayne Johnson, Republican Candidate for the 2nd District serving Middle and Southwest Georgia Wayne Johnson at Atlanta Press Club Debate in Atlanta/PBS October 13, 2024

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wayne Johnson for Congress today authorized the release of a poll, conducted on October 4, 2024 by the highly respected polling firm co/efficient, that shows that the U.S. Congressional race for Georgia District 2 between Johnson and 16 term — 32 year incumbent — Sanford Bishop, is basically in a dead heat.The polling initial ballot shows Bishop at 45%, Johnson at 42%, other at 1% and “undecided” at 12%. Polling related to an “informed ballot” shows Johnson leading Bishop by 4%, with Johnson at 47%, Bishop at 43%, with other at 1% and undecided at 9%. The margin of error of this poll of 847 likely voters is plus or minus 3.36%. Of particular note, the poll shows the “unfavorable” rating of Sanford Bishop to be at 32%, and his “favorable rating” to be only 45%.This poll of GA-CD2 also shows Donald Trump and Kamala Harris basically in a dead heat as well. With Harris at 48%, Trump at 46% and undecided at 4%. The other is at 1%. It is interesting to note that Biden led Trump in GA-CD2 by 13% in 2020, so this reflects an 11% improvement for Trump in the district.According to former U.S. Representative Doug Collins, “The results from this poll should come as a stunning ‘October Surprise’ for many in the political world. For decades it has been said that Sanford Bishop could not be beat. However, as this information clearly shows, the voters of Albany, Columbus, Macon and all 30 counties of Middle and Southwest Georgia feel abandoned by Sanford Bishop and are ready for a change.”“Wayne Johnson is a quality individual and the quality candidate that this Congressional district has been searching for. With a little more name recognition and appreciation for what Wayne stands for, he will prevail over Sanford in November. This is exciting news for all the people of Georgia,” said Collins.Wayne Johnson made the following statement, “My team and I are in the field, meeting with more than 500 people per day. We are ‘feeling the vibe, in a highly positive way and hearing from almost everyone we meet that they are ready for a change; and they are saying ‘Change Will Be Good.’ We find this poll as accurately affirming what we believe to be the state of my campaign for this Congressional seat.”“Election Day should be quite interesting for many political watchers. We believe we will deliver the biggest Congressional upset of this election cycle,” predicted Wayne Johnson.A summary of the “Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District 2024 General Election” October 4th poll results. May be viewed at this link: Poll Results Summary . The full polling information is available at the website: coefficient.org . Ryan Munce, President of co/efficient is available to explain the poll. He can be reached at ryan@coefficient.org.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.“My message has been and will continue to be that we must address the kitchen table issues impacting every family in our district,” said Johnson. “A change will be good for the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia, and with their help, we will make a change happen this November.”

