Major Grant to Boost Music Therapy Field

The Music Man Foundation awards $326,700 to the American Music Therapy Association to enhance tools to boost music therapy as a cost-effective treatment

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Music Man Foundation today announced a grant of $326,700 supporting the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) to help advance access to music therapy services for individuals and families.The grant will be used to improve AMTA's technology infrastructure and communications tools with a new website and migration of its member database to a new platform. AMTA plans to launch the new website in 2025, allowing members of AMTA to find up-to-date information and to take advantage of professional development opportunities, job listings, and other benefits of membership. More importantly, those seeking services, families and individuals, schools, hospitals, organizations, businesses, and those advocating for the profession including state legislators will be better able to find the information they seek about music therapy.Music therapy, provided by a board certified music therapist, is a cost-effective treatment for those challenged by a variety of diagnoses across the lifespan. The Music Man Foundation has long been a supporter of different music therapy programs across the country. With this grant, the Foundation is supporting the entire music therapy profession by investing in the technology AMTA uses to communicate with both its members and the public at large. AMTA is one of the leading resources, worldwide, for information on music therapy with a focus on advocacy and education.“The Music Man Foundation funds nonprofits working to permanently change the way music is embedded in our schools, healthcare system, and communities,” said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation. “The Foundation admires the work of music therapists across the country, and has a history of funding music therapy organizations. Supporting the American Music Therapy Association as they advocate for music therapy to be recognized at the state and national level with professional licensure will mean more people can access the incredible benefits of music therapy.”“Over 10,000 credentialed music therapists work both as clinicians providing service and as advocates advancing the field. These infrastructure improvements will make finding information easier for the music therapy community and the public. The Music Man Foundation’s funding allows us to more easily communicate and advocate to stakeholders at the state and national levels, including health and education agencies, and lawmakers, the importance of music therapy and the need for increased access to it,” said Angela M. Snell, MSEd, MT-BC, president of the American Music Therapy Association.About The Music Man FoundationThe Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith’s widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation’s endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation’s mission is to empower organizations using music to catalyze enduring change and to amplify our founders’ musical legacy. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to 85 organizations. In addition to “The Music Man,” Meredith Willson wrote the musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” and beloved songs “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” and the University of Iowa fight song. Learn more at www.musicmanfoundation.org About the American Music Therapy Association (AMTA)The American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization whose mission is to advance public awareness of the benefits of music therapy and increase access to quality music therapy services in a rapidly changing world. Music therapy is an established health profession in which music is used within a therapeutic relationship to address physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of individuals. AMTA is committed to the advancement of the music therapy profession through education, research, professional standards, credentialing and advocacy. AMTA currently serves approximately 1,900 diverse members including clinicians, faculty, businesses, organizations, supporters, researchers, and students. Learn more at www.musictherapy.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.