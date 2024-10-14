Atossa Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) (“Atossa” or the “Company”), today announced that Michael Parks, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. EDT at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit. Atossa is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on breast cancer.



Interested parties can register and access the live webcast for the conference here.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology with a focus on using (Z)-endoxifen to prevent and treat breast cancer. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Michael Parks

Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

484-356-7105

michael.parks@atossainc.com

