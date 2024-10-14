Automotive Smart Antenna Market Size Set to Achieve USD 8.5 Billion by 2034, Supported by an 8.1% CAGR | Transparency Market Research Inc.

The shift to 5G connectivity is significantly boosting the automotive smart antenna market, driven by the growing demand for autonomous vehicles.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive smart antenna market (mercato delle antenne intelligenti per autoveicoli) stood at US$ 3.6 billion in 2023, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 8.5 billion in 2034. The global automotive smart antenna market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2024 and 2034.

The automotive smart antenna market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing integration of connectivity features in vehicles.

One of the primary catalysts for this market expansion is the transition to 5G connectivity. With its high data transfer speeds and low latency, 5G is revolutionizing vehicle communication systems, enabling real-time data exchange that is essential for advanced automotive applications.

Autonomous vehicles are a major driving force behind the demand for automotive smart antennas. These vehicles rely heavily on seamless communication with other vehicles (V2V) and infrastructure (V2I) to ensure safety and efficiency.

Smart antennas play a critical role in facilitating this communication, providing robust and reliable connectivity that supports the complex data needs of autonomous driving systems.

Modern vehicles are equipped with a multitude of sensors and systems that require constant connectivity to function optimally. This includes navigation systems, infotainment, telematics, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Smart antennas integrate multiple communication functions into a single unit, reducing complexity and enhancing the performance of these systems.

The automotive industry’s push towards electric vehicles (EVs) also contributes to the growth of the smart antenna market. EVs often incorporate advanced technology to optimize performance and efficiency, and smart antennas are integral to these systems. They ensure that EVs can communicate effectively with charging infrastructure and other vehicles, supporting the broader ecosystem of smart mobility.





The automotive smart antenna market report features prominent players such as Laird Connectivity, Harman International, Continental AG, Hirschmann Car Communication GmbH, Kathrein Automotive GmbH, Ficosa International S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Kymeta Corporation, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Yokowo Co., Ltd., Airgain, Inc., Taoglas, Amphenol Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cobham, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., and Molex LLC.

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Europe is forecasted to hold the largest market share.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Growth Drivers

The rise in vehicles equipped with electronic components for environmental sensing and data communication, facilitated by smart antennas, generates vast amounts of data for machine learning integration in vehicle computing systems. Autonomous vehicles present opportunities in mobility-as-a-service, ride-sharing, and logistics. Companies like Waymo offer autonomous ride-hailing services via mobile apps.

The adoption of 5G connectivity, a key driver, optimizes smart antennas for low-latency, high-speed communication. Advanced technologies such as MIMO and beamforming enhance signal quality, ensuring reliable connectivity in diverse environments. These advancements drive the automotive smart antenna market, supporting the growing demand for intelligent, connected vehicle systems.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Regional Landscape

Europe dominated the smart car antenna technology market and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This supremacy is largely due to Germany's leadership in autonomous vehicle production. Additionally, premium car manufacturers are enhancing existing antenna technologies to retain their consumer base.

Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the automotive smart antenna market, driven by the rising popularity of SUVs for weekend use. India and China are at the forefront of SUV consumption, a trend that is expected to continue. These dynamics are fueling the demand for advanced smart antenna solutions across the region, supporting the growth of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

In 2023, Harman International made significant strides in the automotive smart antenna market by introducing an advanced modular antenna system. This system integrates multiple communication technologies, such as 5G, V2X (vehicle-to-everything), and Wi-Fi, into a single compact unit.

In 2023, Continental AG developed a smart antenna solution featuring cutting-edge beamforming technology. This advancement allows for more precise and reliable signal transmission, which is crucial for the efficient functioning of autonomous driving systems.

Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market: Segmentation

Antenna Type

Shark Fin Antennas

Patch Antennas

Blade Antennas

Low-profile Antennas

Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency (UHF)

Very High Frequency (VHF)

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Cellular (4G, 5G)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Technology Type

MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) Antennas

Phased Array Antennas

Switched Beam Antennas

Adaptive Antennas

Smart Beamforming Antennas

Antenna Location

Roof-Mounted Antennas

Side-Mounted Antennas

Integrated into Windshield

Rear-Mounted Antennas

Component

Transceiver

Electronic Control Units

Others (Connector, Wire Harness, etc.)

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches

Off-road Vehicle

Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

