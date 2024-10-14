Newsweek names California Water Service Group One of “America’s Greenest Companies”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For its commitment to and advancements in sustainability, California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has been named one of “America’s Greenest Companies” by Newsweek. The magazine recognized eight companies in the utilities category, with Group being one of only two water utilities honored.



Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group and GIST Impact to recognize the top 500 U.S. companies committed to reducing their environmental impact based on publicly disclosed sustainability data in key areas. The companies were also screened for relevant media mentions.

“Part of our mission to be the leading provider of sustainable water and wastewater services means operating in a responsible manner and reducing our impact on the environment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO. “We are pleased that Newsweek has recognized the efforts we have made to date and will continue working to make meaningful progress on our published environmental—along with social and governance—goals.”

The full listing and more information about the award are published online at www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greenest-companies-2025.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group’s purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company’s 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

Media Contact

Yvonne Kingman

ykingman@calwater.com

310-257-1434

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.