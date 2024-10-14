Blink Charging Steps in To Support Isolated Enel X Customers

Blink Charging is stepping in to support former Enel X and JuiceBox customers with cost-effective solutions and immediate upgrades, ensuring uninterrupted access to reliable EV charging equipment and services.



Bowie, Md., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that in light of Enel X's recent decision to close its North American operations, Blink is stepping in to support EV charging station hosts affected by this change.

Blink is offering a solution for former Enel X and JuiceBox customers to power up their EV charging with Blink. When you sign up for a revenue share program, Blink covers the cost of your EV charging equipment, along with warranty and maintenance. All customers need to do is prepare their site, and Blink will handle the rest. Additionally, if you already have a JuiceBox charging station but need an upgrade, Blink will swap it out for free.

"We’re focused on removing the obstacles to EV charging and making this investment beneficial for everyone involved. A rewarding investment comes from the confidence that the company and its products will remain reliable and innovative,” said Michael Battaglia, COO and CEO-Elect of Blink Charging. “At Blink, we design our charging stations to be future-ready, addressing all aspects of hardware, software, services, and technology. With advancements like vehicle-to-grid technology on the horizon, our chargers are built to support the future of electric vehicles. Our inventory is ready to ship and replace immediately."

