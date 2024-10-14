HeartSciences to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Southlake, TX, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, announced today that Company CEO Andrew Simpson has been invited to participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, from Tuesday October 15 to Thursday October 17, 2024.

Mr. Simpson is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with analyst Allen Klee at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 17th.

To sign up for the event please register at m-vest.com or Click here to reserve your seat .

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG's clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company's objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and intends to provide these AI-ECG algorithms on a device agnostic cloud-based solution as well as a low-cost ECG hardware platform. Working with clinical experts, HeartSciences ensures that all solutions are designed to work within existing clinical care pathways, making it easier for clinicians to use AI-ECG technology to improve their patient's care and lead to better outcomes. HeartSciences' first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com . X: @HeartSciences .

